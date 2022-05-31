Officiel : Perisic signe à Tottenham

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Mercato.
Par Guillaume Conte

En fin de contrat à l’Inter Milan, Ivan Perisic rebondit du côté de Tottenham. L’ailier croate, passé auparavant par le Bayern Munich, s’est engagé pour deux ans avec les Spurs. « Après 254 matchs, 55 buts, 49 passes décisives, 3 trophées et 18 934 minutes passées sur le terrain à porter ce glorieux maillot, mon aventure à l'Inter se termine ici », a livré l’attaquant pour signifier ses adieux à l’Inter Milan .

 