Officiel ‍: Sergi Roberto rebondit chez un promu

C'était dans les tuyaux depuis plusieurs semaines et c'est désormais officiel. Sergi Roberto s'engage libre de tout contrat au club de Côme 1907. L'ancien du FC Barcelone a signé un contrat de deux ans plus une année supplémentaire en option.

Le club italien, fraichement promu en Serie A, réalise un mercato particulièrement intéressant. Sergi Roberto s'ajoute à une belle liste de recrues dans laquelle on retrouve par exemple Raphaël Varane, Alberto Moreno et Pepe Reina.

Como 1907 is excited to announce the signing of midfielder @SergiRoberto10 on a two year contract. The former Barcelona captain, who joined the club as a 14 year old and went on to win seven La Liga championships and two Champions Leagues, joins the club as a free agent.



Sergi… pic.twitter.com/3AWc2TNhw8