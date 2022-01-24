Mercato : Anthony Martial rejoint le FC Séville

L’accord total a été trouvé pour le prêt d’Anthony Martial au FC Séville, annoncent de nombreux journalistes spécialisés sur le marché des transferts. Peu utilisé à Manchester United, l’attaquant français va tenter de se relancer avec ce prêt de six mois chez un concurrent du Real Madrid pour le titre en Liga. Anthony Martial a accepté son prêt, et va rejoindre Séville dans les prochaines heures, avec son salaire intégralement réglé par le club andalou.

Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority. ⚪️🔴 #Sevilla



Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/a5U392Es3k