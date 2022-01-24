Mercato : Anthony Martial rejoint le FC Séville

Publié Dans : Mercato.
Par Guillaume Conte

L’accord total a été trouvé pour le prêt d’Anthony Martial au FC Séville, annoncent de nombreux journalistes spécialisés sur le marché des transferts. Peu utilisé à Manchester United, l’attaquant français va tenter de se relancer avec ce prêt de six mois chez un concurrent du Real Madrid pour le titre en Liga. Anthony Martial a accepté son prêt, et va rejoindre Séville dans les prochaines heures, avec son salaire intégralement réglé par le club andalou. 

 