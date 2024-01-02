Flop de MU, Jadon Sancho repart à Dortmund

En conflit avec Erik Ten Hag et la direction de Manchester United, Jadon Sancho est privé de temps de jeu. L'ailier anglais va faire son retour au Borussia Dortmund d'après les informations du journaliste de Sky Sport Florian Plettenberg. Le joueur de 23 ans sera prêté au BVB jusqu'à la fin de la saison.

⬛️🟨 More on #Sancho and our exclusive news from tonight:



➡️ Concrete talks between the clubs are ongoing. A completely different situation than three weeks ago. ManUtd wants to help to finalize the loan until the end of the season. #bvb



Main reason: #MUFC is informed that… pic.twitter.com/yHaUy1TRP2