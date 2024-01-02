Flop de MU, Jadon Sancho repart à Dortmund

Flop de MU, Jadon Sancho repart à Dortmund

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Mercato.
Par Adrien Barbet

En conflit avec Erik Ten Hag et la direction de Manchester United, Jadon Sancho est privé de temps de jeu. L'ailier anglais va faire son retour au Borussia Dortmund d'après les informations du journaliste de Sky Sport Florian Plettenberg. Le joueur de 23 ans sera prêté au BVB jusqu'à la fin de la saison.

 