Officiel : Le Bayern prête Renato Sanches à Swansea

Agacé par son statut de remplaçant au Bayern Munich, Renato Sanches (20 ans) va tenter d’augmenter son temps de jeu en Premier League. Le milieu de terrain a été prêté pour une saison à Swansea City, qui a officialisé l’arrivée de l’international portugais. Un joli coup pour le club gallois.

