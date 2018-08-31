Officiel : L'OL a son avant-centre, Moussa Dembele a signé

Après une incroyable dernière journée de négociations, l’Olympique Lyonnais tient son renfort en attaque. Moussa Dembele s’est engagé en faveur du club rhodanien, a confirmé le Celtic FC ce vendredi soir. L’attaquant français rejoint Lyon pour les cinq prochaines saisons, pour un transfert estimé à 20 ME, avec 2 ME de bonus. 

 