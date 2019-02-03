Disparition de Sala : L'épave de l'avion retrouvée dans la Manche

Dans : FC Nantes, Ligue 1, Premier League, Foot Europeen.

Ce dimanche, les recherches sous-marines pour retrouver l'avion dans lequel Emiliano Sala avait pris place aux côtés de David Ibbotson le 21 janvier dernier pour aller de Nantes à Cardiff avaient débuté, sous la houlette de David Mearns. Et seulement quelques heures plus tard, et grâce à l'aide d'un bateau spécialisé, « l'épave a été localisé », annonce Sky Sports. « Le pilote David Ibbotson et le footballeur argentin sont présumés morts », précise le média anglais, qui explique que le FPV Morven « a trouvé l’avion dans le fond du Canal de la Manche ».

BREAKING: The plane that was carrying the missing Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala has been found, his family has been told. #SSN pic.twitter.com/hHQeGOylpX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) 3 février 2019

Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala — David Mearns (@davidlmearns) 3 février 2019