Disparition de Sala : L'épave de l'avion retrouvée dans la Manche

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : FC Nantes, Ligue 1, Premier League, Foot Europeen.

Ce dimanche, les recherches sous-marines pour retrouver l'avion dans lequel Emiliano Sala avait pris place aux côtés de David Ibbotson le 21 janvier dernier pour aller de Nantes à Cardiff avaient débuté, sous la houlette de David Mearns. Et seulement quelques heures plus tard, et grâce à l'aide d'un bateau spécialisé, « l'épave a été localisé », annonce Sky Sports. « Le pilote David Ibbotson et le footballeur argentin sont présumés morts », précise le média anglais, qui explique que le FPV Morven « a trouvé l’avion dans le fond du Canal de la Manche ».

 