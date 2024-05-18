Brighton officialise le départ de De Zerbi

A la veille de la dernière journée de Premier League, le club de Brighton a annoncé que Roberto de Zerbi partira après le coup de sifflet final de la rencontre face à Manchester United. Le nom du technicien a notamment circulé du côté du Bayern Munich, même si De Zerbi souhaite réfléchir avant de trancher sur son avenir.

Brighton & Hove Albion has confirmed that head coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after tomorrow’s final Premier League match of the season against Manchester United.