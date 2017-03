Nice : Dégoûté par la presse française, Balotelli s'énerve

.. just saying. Very sad that what interest the world are just the gossip and the stupid news... 👎🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 I spoke about racism in the society, I spoke about how much I love Ghana and Italy.. why would you twist that to all one stupid thing? Why? #godisbig

A post shared by Mario Balotelli🇮🇹🗿👪 (@mb459) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:35am PDT