OGC Nice - Ajax Amsterdam : les compos (20h45 sur Canal+)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue des Champions, Coupe d'Europe, OGCN.

OGC Nice : Cardinale - Souquet, Danté, Le Marchand, Sarr - Seri, Koziello, Eysseric, Lees-Melou, Srarfi - Balotelli

Ajax Amsterdam : Onana - Veltman, De Ligt, Sanchez, Viergever - Van de Beek, Schone, Ziyech - Kluivert, Younes, Dolberg

