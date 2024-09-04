Ballon d'Or Féminin ‍: La liste des 30 nommées avec deux joueuses françaises

Liste des nommées pour le Ballon d'Or féminin

Aitana Bonmati (Barça)

Barbra Banda (Shanghai, Orlando Pride)

Tarciane (Corinthians, Houston Dash)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Ada Hegerberg (OL)

Manuela Giugliano (AS Rome)

Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

Glodis Viggosdottir (Bayern Munich)

Mariona Caldentey (Barça, Arsenal)

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Lea Schüller (Bayern Munich)

Patricia Guijarro (FC Barcelone)

Gabi Portilho (Corinthians)

Tabitha Chawinga (PSG, OL)

Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelone)

Lindsey Horan (OL)

Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Lucy Bronze (FC Barcelone, Chelsea)

Salma Paralluelo (FC Barcelone)

Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Grace Geyoro (PSG)

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelone)

Sophia Smith (Portland)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg, FC Barcelone)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago)

Mayra Ramirez (Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

They're the best female players of the world...



here are our 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/HesRFfmDq4