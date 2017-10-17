LdC : Programme de la 3e journée

Mardi 17 octobre
Groupe E
20h45 : NK Maribor - Liverpool (sur beIN SPORTS 7)
Spartak Moscou - FC Séville (sur beIN SPORTS 8)
Groupe F
20h45 : Feyenoord - Shakhtar Donetsk (sur beIN SPORTS 5)
Manchester City - Naples (sur beIN SPORTS 4)
Groupe G
20h45 : RB Leipzig - FC Porto (sur beIN SPORTS 6)
Monaco - Besiktas (sur beIN SPORTS 1)
Groupe H
20h45 : Real Madrid - Tottenham (sur beIN SPORTS 3)
Apoel Nicosie - Dortmund (sur beIN SPORTS 9)
Mercredi 18 octobre
Groupe A
20h45 : Benfica - Manchester United (sur beIN SPORTS 3)
CSKA Moscou - FC Bâle (sur beIN SPORTS 8)
Groupe B
20h45 : Bayern Munich - Celtic Glasgow (sur beIN SPORTS 6)
Anderlecht - Paris Saint-Germain (sur Canal+)
Groupe C
18h00 : Qarabag FK - Atlético Madrid (sur beIN SPORTS 2)
20h45 : Chelsea - AS Rome (sur beIN SPORTS 1)
Groupe D
20h45 : FC Barcelone - Olympiakos (sur beIN SPORTS 5)
Juventus Turin - Sporting Portugal (sur beIN SPORTS 7)