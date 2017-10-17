LdC : Programme et résultats de la 3e journée

Mardi 17 octobre
Groupe E
20h45 : NK Maribor - Liverpool 0-7
Spartak Moscou - FC Séville 5-1
Groupe F
20h45 : Feyenoord - Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2
Manchester City - Naples 2-1
Groupe G
20h45 : RB Leipzig - FC Porto 3-2
Monaco - Besiktas 1-2
Groupe H
20h45 : Real Madrid - Tottenham 1-1
Apoel Nicosie - Dortmund 1-1
Mercredi 18 octobre
Groupe A
20h45 : Benfica - Manchester United (sur beIN SPORTS 3)
CSKA Moscou - FC Bâle (sur beIN SPORTS 8)
Groupe B
20h45 : Bayern Munich - Celtic Glasgow (sur beIN SPORTS 6)
Anderlecht - Paris Saint-Germain (sur Canal+)
Groupe C
18h00 : Qarabag FK - Atlético Madrid (sur beIN SPORTS 2)
20h45 : Chelsea - AS Rome (sur beIN SPORTS 1)
Groupe D
20h45 : FC Barcelone - Olympiakos (sur beIN SPORTS 5)
Juventus Turin - Sporting Portugal (sur beIN SPORTS 7)