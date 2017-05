Après OM-OGCN, Balotelli fait un aveu « bizarre »

Congratulation for the great show outside and inside the stadium .. we lost this game with our fault and they took advantage of it.. but I know it sound strange but I want to thanks nissa supporters for this morning at the training ground and I want to thank Marseille supporters for the atmosphere in the stadium👏🏾bravi . #footballisamazing #issanissa🔴⚫️ #respectpouromquetoujouragagne. #respect

