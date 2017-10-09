Ballon d'Or : Griezmann, Falcao et Buffon sont dans les 30

Après avoir révélé une première liste de 15 noms pour le Ballon d'Or 2017 en début de journée, France Football vient de dévoiler cinq autres joueurs.

Parmi les 30 finalistes, on retrouve donc Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Gianluigi Buffon (Juve), Toni Kroos (Real), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico) et Radamel Falcao (Monaco). Le Colombien est le deuxième joueur de Ligue 1 nommé après Neymar, alors que Grizi suit les traces de Kanté côté français. Les 10 derniers joueurs seront dévoilés à 18h35 et puis à 19h15.

 