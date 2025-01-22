PSG - Manchester City ‍: les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue des Champions.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo du Paris Saint-Germain : 

Donnarumma - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz - Lee, Doué, Barcola

Compo de Manchester City :

Ederson - Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol - Kovacic - Foden, De Bruyne, B.Silva, Savinho - Haaland

 