PSG - Manchester City ‍: les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Compo du Paris Saint-Germain :

Donnarumma - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz - Lee, Doué, Barcola

🚨 La composition du PSG pour le choc face à Manchester City est connue ⬇️ 🔴🔵 Ousmane Dembélé démarre à nouveau sur le banc et est remplacé par Kang-in Lee ! 👀

Compo de Manchester City :

Ederson - Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol - Kovacic - Foden, De Bruyne, B.Silva, Savinho - Haaland

Lining up in Paris 💪



XI | Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Stones, Grealish, Gundogan, Wright, Alleyne, O'Reilly, Lewis, McAtee