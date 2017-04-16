Man Utd - Chelsea : Les compos (17h sur SFR Sport 1)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League, Foot Europeen.

Compo de Manchester United

De Gea, Valencia, Rojo, Bailly, Darmian, Fellaini, Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford

Compo de Chelsea 

Begovic, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kanté, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard, Diego Costa

