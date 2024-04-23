Arsenal - Chelsea ‍: les compos (21h sur Canal+Foot)

Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo d'Arsenal : 

Raya - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu - Rice, Partey, Odegaard - Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Compo de Chelsea :

Petrovic - Gilchrist, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella - Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher - Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk

 