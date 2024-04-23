Arsenal - Chelsea ‍: les compos (21h sur Canal+Foot)

Compo d'Arsenal :
Raya - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu - Rice, Partey, Odegaard - Saka, Trossard, Havertz
Compo de Chelsea :
Petrovic - Gilchrist, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella - Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher - Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk
Your Tuesday night team news is here! 🗞️