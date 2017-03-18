Nantes - Nice : Les compos (17h sur Canal+ Sport)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue 1, FC Nantes, OGCN.

Compo de Nantes

Dupé, Dubois, Djidji, Diego Carlos, Lima, Thomasson, Rongier, Gillet, Iloki, Nakoulma, Sala

Compo de Nice

Cardinale, Souquet, Le Marchand, Dante, Dalbert, Seri, Obbadi, Ricardo, Eysseric, Belhanda, Balotelli

