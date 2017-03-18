Nantes - Nice : Les compos (17h sur Canal+ Sport)

Compo de Nantes
Dupé, Dubois, Djidji, Diego Carlos, Lima, Thomasson, Rongier, Gillet, Iloki, Nakoulma, Sala
Compo de Nice
Cardinale, Souquet, Le Marchand, Dante, Dalbert, Seri, Obbadi, Ricardo, Eysseric, Belhanda, Balotelli
Photo Icon Sport
Publié Dans : Ligue 1, FC Nantes, OGCN.
Compo de Nantes
Dupé, Dubois, Djidji, Diego Carlos, Lima, Thomasson, Rongier, Gillet, Iloki, Nakoulma, Sala
Compo de Nice
Cardinale, Souquet, Le Marchand, Dante, Dalbert, Seri, Obbadi, Ricardo, Eysseric, Belhanda, Balotelli