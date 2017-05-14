Bastia - Lorient : les compos (21h sur beIN 6)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue 1, Bastia, Lorient.

Bastia : Leca - Djiku, El Kaoutari, Keita, Bengtsson - Mostefa, Cahuzac, Coulibaly - Ngando, Crivelli, Nangis.

Lorient : Lecomte - Moreira, Ciani, Peybernes, Le Goff - Cabot, Bellugou, Mvuemba, Philippoteaux - Jeannot, Waris.

