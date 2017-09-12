Celtic Glasgow - PSG : les compos (20h45 sur bein Sport 1)

Celtic Glasgow - PSG : les compos (20h45 sur bein Sport 1)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue des Champions, Coupe d'Europe, PSG.

Celtic Glasgow : Gordon - Ralston, Lustig, Simunovic, Tierney - Brown, Ntcham - Armonstrong, Roberts, Sinclair - Griffiths

PSG : Areola - Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Kurzawa - Verratti, Thiago Motta, Rabiot - Mbappé, Cavani, Neymar

Share
 