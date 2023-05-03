Ang : City repasse en tête, Liverpool revient fort

28e journée de Premier League - matchs en retard

Manchester City bat West Ham : 3 à 0

Buts : Ake (50e), Haaland (70e), Foden (85e) pour Manchester City

Liverpool bat Fulham : 1 à 0

But : Salah (39e) pour Liverpool

Classement de Premier League

1e. Manchester City 79 pts (-1m)

2e. Arsenal 78 pts

3e. Newcastle 65 pts (-1m)

4e. Manchester United 63 pts (-2m)

5e. Liverpool 59 pts

6. Tottenham 54 pts

10e. Fulham 45 pts

15e. West Ham 34 pts

Five @PremierLeague wins on the spin ✊

#LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/13FSkZ1NWa