Ang : City repasse en tête, Liverpool revient fort

28e journée de Premier League - matchs en retard
Manchester City bat West Ham : 3 à 0
Buts : Ake (50e), Haaland (70e), Foden (85e) pour Manchester City
Liverpool bat Fulham : 1 à 0
But : Salah (39e) pour Liverpool
Classement de Premier League
1e. Manchester City 79 pts (-1m)
2e. Arsenal 78 pts
3e. Newcastle 65 pts (-1m)
4e. Manchester United 63 pts (-2m)
5e. Liverpool 59 pts
6. Tottenham 54 pts
10e. Fulham 45 pts
15e. West Ham 34 pts
