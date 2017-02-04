Chelsea - Arsenal : Les compos (13h30 sur SFR Sport)

Compo de Chelsea
Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard, Diego Costa
Compo d'Arsenal
Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Alexis
Photo Icon Sport
