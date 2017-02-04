Chelsea - Arsenal : Les compos (13h30 sur SFR Sport)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League, Foot Europeen.

Compo de Chelsea

Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard, Diego Costa

Compo d'Arsenal

Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Alexis

