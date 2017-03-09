Officiel : Xabi Alonso dit adieu au beau jeu

Comme annoncé par la presse allemande, Xabi Alonso (35 ans) va bien mettre un terme à sa carrière la fin de la saison. Le milieu du Bayern Munich a confirmé sa retraite sur Twitter avec un beau message. « Je l’ai vécu. Je l’ai aimé. Adieu le beau jeu », a publié l’Espagnol, salué par le club bavarois. Après Philipp Lalhm, le Bayern s’apprête à perdre un deuxième cadre cet été.

One of the greats is saying goodbye. @XabiAlonso will retire from professional football at the end of the season. Danke, Xabi! 👏 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/HrbdaUvC4e