Chelsea - Manchester City : Les compos (21h sur SFR Sport)

Compo de Chelsea
Courtois, Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kanté, Fabregas, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Compo de Manchester City
Caballero, Clichy, Stones, Kompany, Fernandinho, Delph, Sané, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Agüero
Photo Icon Sport
Publié Dans : Premier League, Foot Europeen.
Compo de Chelsea
Courtois, Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kanté, Fabregas, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Compo de Manchester City
Caballero, Clichy, Stones, Kompany, Fernandinho, Delph, Sané, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Agüero