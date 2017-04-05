Chelsea - Manchester City : Les compos (21h sur SFR Sport)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League, Foot Europeen.

Compo de Chelsea

Courtois, Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kanté, Fabregas, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Compo de Manchester City

Caballero, Clichy, Stones, Kompany, Fernandinho, Delph, Sané, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Agüero

