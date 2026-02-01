Fofana et Jacquet, Rennes prend deux décisions fortes

ICONSPORT_282747_0102

Rennes espère vivre une fin de mercato moins agitée que prévue, mais le club breton a décidé de prendre des mesures fortes pour caler son effectif pour la deuxième partie de saison.
Attaqué sur ses plus grands espoirs, le Stade Rennais ne parvient pas à gérer cette période qui complique les choses également sur le terrain. Les troupes de Habib Beye marquent nettement le pas à l’image de leur lourde défaite 4-0 à Monaco ce samedi. Et cela fait quelques temps que les Bretons ne sont plus dans leur assiette. Vivement que le mercato se termine pour les pensionnaires du Roazhon Park, persuadés que ce mois de janvier impacte les têtes des jeunes joueurs.

Jacquet, Rennes dit non à un départ

Si Kader Meïté va partir vers l’Arabie Saoudite, Jérémy Jacquet va rester. Selon L’Equipe, la décision a été prise et Rennes ne vendra pas son défenseur courtisé par Chelsea avec effet immédiat. La seule solution qui pourrait être trouvée serait un transfert suivi d’un prêt immédiat à Rennes pour qu’il termine la saison chez les « Rouge et Noir ».
Chelsea, le Bayern Munich et Liverpool sont sur les rangs, mais la position du Stade Rennais est désormais claire, et il est hors de question de se séparer définitivement de son défenseur central d’ici lundi. Un accord pour la vente de Jacquet est encore possible, mais les clubs demandeurs connaissent les conditions, alors que Rennes demande 50 ME pour valider ce futur transfert.
Du côté des départs, cela sent la fin pour Seko Fofana. Malgré son salaire encombrant, le milieu de terrain ivoirien a trouvé son point de chute puisque Fabrizio Romano a lâché son célèbre « Here we go » pour un prêt jusqu’à la fin de la saison au FC Porto. Fofana a pris l’avion en direction de Porto, et l’accord est total entre les deux clubs.

