Fofana et Jacquet, Rennes prend deux décisions fortes

Rappel moi ta place en LDC toi ?? car bon tenant du titre hein..
que d'honneur, venant d'un footix décérébré, t'es même pire que les gregroi etc... sacrée performance
Donc c est ca l'équipe qui finit 1er se ligue europa ? 😅Bordel le niveau...
Tu m'aimes toi, et t'en as du temps à perdre à me stalker 😂crétin
Epaules au niveau du coude ? T es dédinitivement un dégénéré congénital....
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|46
|20
|15
|1
|4
|34
|16
|18
|45
|19
|14
|3
|2
|41
|15
|26
|39
|20
|12
|3
|5
|46
|22
|24
|36
|19
|11
|3
|5
|32
|20
|12
|32
|19
|10
|2
|7
|34
|29
|5
|31
|20
|8
|7
|5
|30
|31
|-1
|30
|19
|9
|3
|7
|32
|23
|9
|29
|19
|8
|5
|6
|31
|23
|8
|28
|20
|7
|7
|6
|27
|31
|-4
|27
|20
|8
|3
|9
|32
|33
|-1
|23
|19
|6
|5
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|22
|19
|6
|4
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|20
|5
|6
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|21
|19
|6
|3
|10
|25
|36
|-11
|20
|20
|4
|8
|8
|16
|25
|-9
|14
|20
|3
|5
|12
|19
|36
|-17
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|14
|29
|-15
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|21
|45
|-24
🚨🐉 Seko Fofana to FC Porto, here we go! Loan deal agreed until the end of the season. Rennes accepted all conditions of loan deal, Fofana will travel to Portugal today for medical tests. All set for Fofana to Porto. 🔵⚪️