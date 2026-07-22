Michael Olise au Real, on connaît la date du gros coup

Tu as simplement le seum lorsque Kylian Mbappé fait des performances incroyables. Je me demande même si tu arrives à trouver le sommeil. Mdr
Se site est devenu une déchetterie
'Que' 33 ans? Je croyais qu'il en avait 36-37... 1 an +1 en option c'est correct, sauf s'il demande un salaire de champion du monde....
Si c'était vraiment en toute discrétion... Foot01 et ses copains n'en sauraient rien. ^^
Tu as encore pris une belle cartouche de 'on l a jouer chez toi ' !!😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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🚨🆕 (2/2) FC Bayern are still relying on two key factors: 1.) Florentino Pérez’s assurance - beyond Real Madrid’s public statement. Pérez has personally assured Bayern that Real Madrid are not pursuing Olise this summer and have no intention of making a move now. Bayern trust