Michael Olise au Real, on connaît la date du gros coup
Michael Olise

Michael Olise au Real, on connaît la date du gros coup

Liga22 juil. , 18:20
parEric Bethsy
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Séduit par l’international français Michael Olise, le Real Madrid ne devrait pas passer à l’action dans l’immédiat. La Maison Blanche et son président Florentino Pérez pourraient plutôt attendre le sprint final du mercato estival pour attirer l’ailier du Bayern Munich.
Sans s’exprimer auprès des médias, Michael Olise (24 ans) a quand même largement laissé filtrer sa préférence. L’ailier du Bayern Munich rêve de signer au Real Madrid et ne serait pas mécontent de voir les Merengue s’approcher dès cet été. Pour le moment, ça n’a pas l’air d’inquiéter ses dirigeants. Le club bavarois entretient de bonnes relations avec la Maison Blanche et s’appuie sur le communiqué madrilène qui démentait toute intention de recruter l’international français. Le champion d’Allemagne ferait pourtant mieux de se méfier si l’on en croit Joaquin Maroto.
D’après le journaliste espagnol, le Real Madrid et son président Florentino Pérez pourraient attendre les trois derniers jours du mercato estival pour s’attaquer à Michael Olise. « Dans ces 72 heures, il se passera des choses, mais pas avant, a annoncé le spécialiste espagnol sur la chaîne YouTube Doctor Jota. C'est à ce moment qu'il faudra être attentif. Le Real Madrid pense à réaliser un gros coup à la dernière minute. La plupart des recrutements que Florentino Pérez a réalisés personnellement ont été conclus en fin de mercato. La "zone Florentino", c'est du 29 au 31 août. »

Lire aussi

Michael Olise rattrapé par un scandale en AllemagneMichael Olise rattrapé par un scandale en Allemagne
D’ici là, le Bayern Munich a largement le temps d’anticiper une offensive madrilène. Les Bavarois peuvent se lancer à la recherche d’un nouvel ailier droit pour remplacer Michael Olise, ou tout simplement rester fidèles à leur première intension qui consiste à prolonger le contrat de leur joueur actuellement engagé jusqu’en juin 2029. En cas de prolongation et de revalorisation dans les semaines à venir, le Real Madrid serait contraint d'abandonner la partie.
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Derniers commentaires

Mbappé ne sait plus faire gagner, il fait un dur constat

Tu as simplement le seum lorsque Kylian Mbappé fait des performances incroyables. Je me demande même si tu arrives à trouver le sommeil. Mdr

Le mercato s’accélère, l’OM rate des occasions en or

Se site est devenu une déchetterie

OM : Un champion du monde 2018 en route pour zéro euro

'Que' 33 ans? Je croyais qu'il en avait 36-37... 1 an +1 en option c'est correct, sauf s'il demande un salaire de champion du monde....

L’OL résilie cinq contrats en toute discrétion

Si c'était vraiment en toute discrétion... Foot01 et ses copains n'en sauraient rien. ^^

Le mercato s’accélère, l’OM rate des occasions en or

Tu as encore pris une belle cartouche de 'on l a jouer chez toi ' !!😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣

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