Le Real annonce 50.000 raisons de faire pleurer le Barça

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Real Madrid want ALL of these trophies, won by Barça between 2001 until 2018, to be STRIPPED OFF! 🏆 9x La Liga 🏆 8x Spanish Super Cup 🏆 6x Copa del Rey 🏆 4x Champions League 🏆 3x UEFA Super Cup 🏆 3x FIFA Club World Cup Total: 33 trophies.

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