Le Real annonce 50.000 raisons de faire pleurer le Barça

Le Real annonce 50.000 raisons de faire pleurer le Barça

Liga
parGuillaume Conte
1
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Dans une période délicate et remis en cause au sein de son propre club l'été dernier, Florentino Pérez demande l'aide de l'UEFA pour supprimer 33 trophées remportés par son rival catalan.
Le Real Madrid a envoyé un document de 50.000 pages à l’UEFA pour se plaindre du FC Barcelone. Le club merengue souhaite voir tous les titres gagnés par les Blaugrana entre 2001 et 2018 être supprimés, dont les quatre Ligues des Champions et les neuf titres en Liga. Ce sont 33 trophées qui sont ciblés par Florentino Pérez, pour qui le FC Barcelone a triché pendant cette période.
Une référence à l’affaire Negreira, ancien responsable de l’arbitrage en Espagne qui a reçu des sommes importantes via ses sociétés de la part des dirigeants catalans pour des « conseils ». Du côté du Real Madrid, on est persuadé que ces sommes ont permis d’influencer certains matchs ou désignations d’arbitres. Entre 2001 et 2018, Negreira est soupçonné d’avoir reçu 7,5 millions d’euros, pour des « rapports techniques liés à l’arbitrage » selon le Barça.
Faute d’avoir des avancées et des réponses satisfaisantes en Liga, ou ses appels à retirer les titres du FC Barcelone ne sont pour le moment pas entendus, le Real a décidé de s’attaquer à l’UEFA, qui confirme avoir reçu les documents. Ils ont été confiés au comité d’éthique de l’instance européenne. Le Real Madrid affirme qu’il y a tout ce qu’il faut pour prouver la culpabilité du club catalan, avec des témoignages et des preuves.
Les chances d’aboutir sont plutôt maigres, car l’UEFA avait déjà ouvert une enquête pour ces mêmes faits en 2023, sans que cela ne débouche sur la moindre culpabilité ou condamnation. De plus, l’instance européenne ne peut pas se pencher sur l’attribution d’un titre national, et peut uniquement regarder les titres européens du FC Barcelone, comme cela avait été rappelé en 2023. En attendant, avec ce rapport de 50.000 pages, l’UEFA a de la lecture pour cet hiver.
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Derniers commentaires

Dembélé Ballon d’Or, le PSG a rencontré les jurés

Derrière lui ???? Yamal rodri non ils sont devant ...et krava très loin devant ... m bappe c est pas benzema au réal.....

Pierre Sage a très envie de piocher à l’OL au mercato

Va lire le rapport de Mediapart !!!! PSG a fait la même chose que city… préparez vous !!!! Ton club gagne des titres par la corruption !

Vente de Manchester City, c'est inévitable

Ils peuvent se rapprocher de McCourt.😊

Canal+ a perdu 200 millions d’euros ce jeudi

Dommage pour votre clavier Bon vous pouvez toujours régler votre problème en vous faisant adopter là où l'herbe vous semble plus verte.

Canal+ a perdu 200 millions d’euros ce jeudi

Il y a changement de taxes et ceux qui sont abonnés à Canal ou à Ligue 1+ pourraient se desengager de leur contrat. Je ne vois pas d'autre solutions. Si le prix augmente les abonnés n'en sont pas responsables.

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