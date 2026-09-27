Le Barça s'attaque à un champion du monde à zéro euro

Le Barça s'attaque à un champion du monde à zéro euro

Liga27 sept. , 11:00
parCorentin Facy
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A la recherche de bonnes opportunités dans l’optique du prochain mercato estival, le FC Barcelone a jeté son dévolu sur Marcos Llorente. Le polyvalent champion du monde espagnol de l’Atlético de Madrid sera libre en juin 2027.
La cure d’austérité est terminée à Barcelone, qui s’est montré très actif durant le mercato estival avec les signatures de Gordon, Rodri, Adeyemi ou encore Gabriel Jesus. De quoi renforcer le statut de favori du club catalan à sa propre succession en Liga. Mais à priori, Hansi Flick, Deco et Joan Laporta ne comptent pas s’arrêter en si bon chemin. L’état-major du Barça est déjà tourné vers l’été prochain et étudient les options pour renforcer encore davantage leur effectif.
Selon les informations du journaliste Ekrem Konur, une piste made in Espagne est actuellement creusée par les dirigeants barcelonais. Celle-ci mène à Marcos Llorente, formé… au Real Madrid. Capable de jouer milieu de terrain ou latéral, le champion du monde espagnol avait rejoint l’Atlético de Madrid en 2019 contre 30 millions d’euros. En fin de contrat avec les Colchoneros en juin prochain, il sera donc libre et accessible pour zéro euro. Une aubaine pour Barcelone qui, malgré une situation financière qui s’est améliorée ces dernières années, continue de scruter les bonnes opportunités à moindre coût. Marcos Llorente en est clairement une.
A 31 ans, le natif de Madrid est une valeur sûre de la Liga et Hansi Flick a validé son profil. L’entraîneur allemand sait qu’un joueur si fiable et si polyvalent est un atout pour un effectif, et se voit déjà utiliser Marcos Llorente comme latéral droit afin de concurrencer Eric Garcia et Jules Koundé, sans s’interdire de le faire jouer parfois au milieu de terrain en fonction des absences ou des blessures de Rodri, Gavi, Pedri, Olmo et Fermin.

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Reste maintenant à voir si Llorente acceptera de relever le challenge du Barça, où son temps de jeu ne sera pas garanti. D’autant que le joueur espagnol est très courtisé, y compris en Premier League puisque Liverpool, Chelsea et Manchester City sont également intéressés tandis que le Bayern Munich suit la situation d’un peu plus loin.
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Derniers commentaires

L'Arabie Saoudite a refusé d'acheter l'OM à McCourt

Rien d'étonnant

OL : Loïs Openda provoque son départ de Lyon

Pour l'instant... Lois Openda est bien à Lyon. Mettez-vous bien ça dans la tête Foot01. Mdr

EdF : Mbappé blessé, ces trois Bleus sont heureux

Zinedine Zidane peut très bien mettre... Bradley Barcola sur le côté gauche, Estéban Lepaul en pointe et Michael Olise à droite. Mais bon... si on se fie à Foot01, il n'y aurait que des joueurs du PSG en attaque. Mdr

OL : Loïs Openda provoque son départ de Lyon

Mais lachez nous bordel, le mercato c'est fini ! Lachez nous avec votre mercato a la con. Y a que ca qui vous tiens !

EdF : Michael Olise avec la France, ça ne marche pas

Bla.. .bla... bla...

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