Rennes - PSG : Les compos (21h sur Eurosport 2)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Coupe de France, Coupe, PSG, Rennes.

Compo de Rennes

Costil, Mendes, Cavaré, Afonson, Gnagnon, Chantôme, Hunou, Prcic, Sio, Saïd, Diakhaby

Compo du PSG

Areola, Aurier, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Maxwell, Thiago Motta, Nkunku, Rabiot, Lucas, Draxler, Ben Arfa

