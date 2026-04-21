ICONSPORT_364694_0285

PSG : L'agent de Barcola au bord du claquage

PSG21 avr. , 19:00
parGuillaume Conte
1
Bradley Barcola, qui n'avance pas dans les discussions pour prolonger son contrat au PSG, voit surtout son agent draguer plusieurs grands clubs européens pour discuter de sa future destination cet été.
Barcelone, Manchester United, Liverpool, Bradley Barcola a de sacrés courtisans. Sa saison pleine avec le PSG et ses difficultés à prolonger au sein du club de la capitale expliquent son succès chez les grands clubs européens. Dans les coulisses, le club parisien se dit lassé par ces rumeurs incessantes au sujet de l’avenir de l’ancien lyonnais, alors qu’il y a une grosse fin de saison à disputer, et une Coupe du monde dans la foulée. Mais rien n’y fait, et après la presse espagnole la semaine dernière, c’est de l’autre côté de la Manche que le nom de Bradley Barcola fait parler ce mardi.

L'agent de Barcola sur tous les fronts

Anfield Watch, média qui suit de près l’actualité de Liverpool, croit savoir que le représentant de l’international français ne ferme pas la porte à un transfert chez les Reds. Le club de la Mersey est persuadé que la valeur de Barcola a baissé, passant de 116 millions d’euros à moins de 100 millions d’euros en raison de son contrat non prolongé au PSG. Liverpool a clairement les moyens de frapper fort sur le plan financier, et l’ailier parisien est intéressé par la possibilité de voir son statut changer avec un transfert retentissant.
Dans le même temps, le spécialiste du mercato et suiveur de Manchester United Jesse Transfer Time, très suivi sur les réseaux sociaux, annonce des discussions avancées avec les Red Devils. Des contacts avec les représentants de Barcola ont déjà été pris, et le board d’Old Trafford connait déjà les exigences financières du joueur et de son entourage. Un transfert sous la barre des 100 millions d’euros est envisagé et annoncé comme possible par l’agent de Barcola, décidément très actif.
Une activité aux quatre coins de l’Europe qui a tendance à agacer le PSG, qui sait que c’est le jeu du mercato. Mais pendant ce temps, la possibilité de voir Bradley Barcola prolonger son contrat à Paris s’amenuise, à mesure que son agent discute de ses futurs contrats avec des grands clubs européens.
B. Barcola

B. Barcola

FranceFrance Âge 23 Attaquant

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CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
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Paris Saint Germain
63282035622537
2
Lens
62292027572928
3
LOSC Lille
54301668493415
4
O. Lyonnais
54301668453015
5
Rennes
53301587524111
6
O. Marseille
523016410584018
7
Monaco
50301551052457
8
Strasbourg
43291271046379
9
Lorient
4130101194044-4
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Paris
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Toulouse
3730107134142-1
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Brest
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13
Angers SCO
343097142640-14
14
Le Havre
3030612122538-13
15
Nice
293078153456-22
16
Auxerre
2530510152539-14
17
Nantes
202948172546-21
18
Metz
153036212766-39

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