PSG : L'agent de Barcola au bord du claquage

9 sur 12 et ça devrait passer.
Pourvu qu’il ne (rerere)rechute pas 🙏🏻
Ca fait 30 ans que je regarde le foot... 30 ans que les joueurs célèbrent leurs buts... Et à l'époque, yavait pas Tik tok, Insta, Face.... Et cela existera tjrs...
Maintenant avec cette victoire au parc des princes on est 3e il reste 4 matchs dont 3 à la maison, si on les gagnent tous on reste 3e ce qui nous assure la ligue des Champions direct.
La Var ne se trompe pas sauf quand elle n’appelle PAS l’arbitre alors qu’il y a horreur … c’est l’arbitre qui décide avec les images qu’on lui donne… 🤪🇵🇹🇫🇷🇧🇷🇺🇦
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|63
|28
|20
|3
|5
|62
|25
|37
|62
|29
|20
|2
|7
|57
|29
|28
|54
|30
|16
|6
|8
|49
|34
|15
|54
|30
|16
|6
|8
|45
|30
|15
|53
|30
|15
|8
|7
|52
|41
|11
|52
|30
|16
|4
|10
|58
|40
|18
|50
|30
|15
|5
|10
|52
|45
|7
|43
|29
|12
|7
|10
|46
|37
|9
|41
|30
|10
|11
|9
|40
|44
|-4
|38
|30
|9
|11
|10
|40
|46
|-6
|37
|30
|10
|7
|13
|41
|42
|-1
|37
|29
|10
|7
|12
|38
|44
|-6
|34
|30
|9
|7
|14
|26
|40
|-14
|30
|30
|6
|12
|12
|25
|38
|-13
|29
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34
|56
|-22
|25
|30
|5
|10
|15
|25
|39
|-14
|20
|29
|4
|8
|17
|25
|46
|-21
|15
|30
|3
|6
|21
|27
|66
|-39
Loading
🚨 Manchester United have placed Bradley Barcola high on their shortlist and have already made contact with his representatives to understand the potential fee and wage demands. Barcola has yet to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, leaving his situation open ahead of
🚨🇫🇷 | 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Manchester United are PLOTTING a £90M move for Bradley Barcola this summer. The club have reportedly made contact with his representatives to understand potential fee and wage demands. 👀 [@JSTransferTime]