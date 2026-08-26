PSG : Barcola s’impatiente, son transfert à Liverpool bloque

PSG : Barcola s’impatiente, son transfert à Liverpool bloque

PSG26 août , 12:20
parCorentin Facy
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Les négociations se poursuivent entre le PSG et Liverpool pour le transfert de Bradley Barcola, sans aboutir à un accord pour le moment. Une situation frustrante pour l’ailier parisien, qui s’impatiente.
Le départ de Bradley Barcola ne fait plus aucun doute depuis plusieurs semaines au Paris Saint-Germain et pourtant, aucun accord n’a pour l’instant été trouvé avec Liverpool alors que le mercato ferme ses portes dans sept jours. Une situation frustrante pour l’international français de 24 ans, écarté par Luis Enrique pour les premiers matchs de la saison dans l’attente que son départ se concrétise. Mardi, on apprenait que le PSG réclamait toujours un minimum de 140 millions d’euros pour vendre l’attaquant formé à l’OL, une somme que Liverpool n’est pas prêt à poser sur la table pour le moment.
De quoi faire passer de mauvaises nuits à Bradley Barcola, lequel commence à sérieusement s’agacer selon la presse britannique. Le Mirror nous apprend ce mercredi que Bradley Barcola « s’impatiente », lassé de voir sa situation s’éterniser jusqu’aux dernières heures du mercato. L’ailier de l’équipe de France et du PSG estime que les deux clubs auraient pu s’entendre plus tôt pour que son transfert se débloque, alors que les discussions ont commencé dès le mois de juillet. Reste que les enjeux économiques sont si lourds que les négociations prennent énormément de temps.

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A date, ni le PSG ni Liverpool ne semble prêt à craquer et les deux clubs restent figés sur leurs positions initiales. Il y a quelques heures, le journaliste Sacha Tavolieri confiait que les offres des Reds n’atteignaient même pas jusqu’ici la barre des 115 millions d’euros, un prix qui serait de toute façon trop faible aux yeux de Luis Campos et de Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. On se dirige clairement vers un feuilleton qui va s’étirer jusqu’aux dernières minutes du mercato, ce que Bradley Barcola aurait préféré éviter. En attendant, l’attaquant parisien est au repos forcé, lui qui n’a pas pris part au Trophée des champions contre Lens ni au premier match de Ligue 1 sur la pelouse de Rennes dimanche soir (2-2).
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Derniers commentaires

OM : Paixao dit oui à Sunderland, ça chauffe !

Pas le choix, Langoria/Benatia ont vidé les caisses alors que Rachid alertait en vain la direction depuis des années. Maintenant faut payer l’addition et vendre massivement !

OM : Paixao dit oui à Sunderland, ça chauffe !

Info confirmée aussi par Fabrizio Romano. https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/2092579127433826324

OM : Paixao dit oui à Sunderland, ça chauffe !

Je crois que tu n’as pas bien lu l'info..... c’est la direction et Genesio qui bloque pour qu’il reste à l’OM, McCourt lui veut vendre vendre vendre.... il veut rentrer dans son argent que Longoria semble avoir dépensé à outrance. On verra bien !!!

OM : Paixao dit oui à Sunderland, ça chauffe !

Marseille qui va rejoindre les verts en D2. On l'avait pas vu venir celle là

OM : Paixao dit oui à Sunderland, ça chauffe !

C'est la petite moustache qui te fait cet effet ^^ Tu crois qu'il va faire danser le mambo avec cassage de reins en prime aux défenseurs anglais si il part ? :D

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats

Regular Season

ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1Olympique Marseille logo
O. Marseille
31100404
2Lens logo
Lens
31100523
3LOSC Lille logo
LOSC Lille
31100202
4Olympique Lyonnais logo
O. Lyonnais
31100202
5Monaco logo
Monaco
31100101
6Brest logo
Brest
11010220
7Le Mans logo
Le Mans
11010220
8Rennes logo
Rennes
11010220
9Paris Saint Germain logo
Paris Saint Germain
11010220
10Lorient logo
Lorient
11010000
11Nice logo
Nice
11010000
12Paris logo
Paris
11010000
13Troyes logo
Troyes
11010000
14Le Havre logo
Le Havre
0100101-1
15Toulouse logo
Toulouse
0100102-2
16Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO
0100102-2
17Auxerre logo
Auxerre
0100125-3
18Strasbourg logo
Strasbourg
0100104-4

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