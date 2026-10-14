Un appel de Zidane et le Real veut doubler l’OM

Un appel de Zidane et le Real veut doubler l’OM

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parEric Bethsy
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Convoité par l’Olympique de Marseille cet été, Guillaume Restes prend une nouvelle dimension. Le gardien de Toulouse a reçu sa première convocation en équipe de France et le Real Madrid l’imagine en tant que successeur de Thibaut Courtois.
A l’image de son entraîneur Bruno Genesio, Grégory Lorenzi a du mal à cacher sa frustration. Le directeur sportif de l’Olympique de Marseille n’a pas pu recruter durant le mercato estival. En cause, la crise économique du club phocéen et le coup de pression de l’actionnaire Frank McCourt. Il était donc impossible d’obtenir la signature des cibles identifiées. « Derrière, on voit où ils signent et on se dit : "Putain, on était sur le bon chemin." Ça fait plaisir et ça frustre », confiait récemment le DS à L’Equipe, en citant l’exemple du néo-Lyonnais Zachary Athekame.

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Grégory Lorenzi sera donc encore un peu plus agacé en découvrant l’information du journaliste Ekrem Konur. D’après le spécialiste mercato, Guillaume Restes (21 ans), convoité par l’Olympique de Marseille cet été, se retrouve maintenant dans le viseur du Real Madrid. Le gardien de Toulouse fait partie des options envisagées pour la succession de Thibaut Courtois, en fin de contrat en juin prochain, mais proche d’une prolongation pour une année supplémentaire.
Notre confrère désigne le Toulousain comme « l’un des noms les plus marquants sur le marché européen ». A croire que la Maison Blanche n’est pas le seul cador intéressé. Ce n’est évidemment pas une bonne nouvelle pour l’Olympique de Marseille qui ne pourra pas rivaliser. Connu pour sa capacité à bien vendre ses meilleurs joueurs, le Téfécé fera sans doute monter les enchères. Les décideurs toulousains auraient tort de s’en priver sachant que la cote de Guillaume Restes a sérieusement grimpé depuis que le sélectionneur Zinédine Zidane lui a offert sa première sélection en équipe de France lors du dernier rassemblement.
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2LOSC Lille logo
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Paris
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