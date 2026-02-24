OM : Weston McKennie première recrue de l'été ?

🚨 Excl - Weston #McKennie has been approached by several european clubs in the last weeks (Inter, ASRoma, ACMilan, AstonVilla, OM), but his priority is staying at #Juventus, which are confident to keep him. Expected a meeting at the beginning of March to try to close the renewal

