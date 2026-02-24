ICONSPORT_286729_0025

OM : Weston McKennie première recrue de l'été ?

Un an après avoir recruté Timothy Weah, l’OM pourrait de nouveau piocher à la Juventus Turin pour renforcer son effectif. Le club phocéen est très intéressé par Weston McKennie, dont le contrat expire en juin prochain.
Si l’Olympique de Marseille entretient d’excellentes relations avec certains clubs européens comme par exemple Arsenal ou Sassuolo, on ne peut pas en dire autant avec la Juventus Turin. La Vieille Dame a tenté de recruter Leonardo Balerdi l’été dernier puis Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg cet hiver, deux joueurs retenus par le board olympien malgré le forcing du club italien. Par ailleurs, les négociations entre les Marseillais et les Turinois ont été très longues avant d’aboutir à un accord pour Timothy Weah en août dernier.
Malgré des relations difficiles avec l’actuel 5e de Série A, l’OM a identifié un nouveau joueur des Bianconeri parmi ses cibles pour l’été prochain. A en croire les informations de Nicolo Schira, l’Olympique de Marseille est très intéressé par Weston McKennie. L’international américain (62 sélections) est en fin de contrat avec la Juventus Turin en juin prochain et son profil de milieu de terrain d’expérience également capable de jouer en défense centrale plaît énormément à Medhi Benatia et à son adjoint Federico Balzaretti.

La Juventus a un temps d'avance

Notre confrère affirme que Marseille est sur le coup, au même titre que de nombreux tops clubs européens. Aston Villa, l’Inter Milan, l’AC Milan et l’AS Roma ont également manifesté leur intérêt pour Weston McKennie et rêvent de s’offrir l’ancien joueur de Leeds United gratuitement lors de ce mercato estival. Du côté de la Juventus Turin, on ne souhaite pas se laisser faire et on s’active pour convaincre le joueur de prolonger.
La direction turinoise est d’ailleurs confiante à ce sujet et affirme qu’une réunion est prévue début mars pour tenter de finaliser la prolongation du contrat de Weston McKennie, qui avait rejoint la Vieille Dame en 2020 en provenance de Schalke 04 pour près de 25 millions d’euros. Le journaliste Matteo Moretto va plus loin, affirmant que la tendance est plus que jamais à une prolongation de McKennie, qui a fait savoir à la Juventus Turin qu'il voulait absolument rester. Il faudrait donc un miracle pour le voir partir cet été mais l'OM suivra tout de même de près les négociations entre McKennie et la Juventus Turin et n’hésitera pas à dégainer si aucun accord n'était finalement trouvé avec le club italien pour une prolongation.

Derniers commentaires

Le Barça accepte de financer le mercato de l'OL

OK Mais ils nous prêtent Roony Bardghji pendant 2 ans

OL : Endrick agace déjà

Oui c'est vrai, il vient d'arriver, tu as raison MAIS le gros problème c'est qu' il va déjà bientôt repartir donc NON vous n'avez pas le temps d'attendre et de se calmer, il doit être performant directement!!

PSG : Le Barça refuse 250 ME pour Yamal

Le PSG n'a pas les moyens d'acheter Yamal

OL : Endrick agace déjà

On attend toujours beaucoup d'un grand joueur mais on attend quoi ? Messi est arrivé au PSG en aout 1 er but 14 ième journée le 20 11 2021 2 ième but 23 ième le 06 02 2022 il agaçait ? Pour comparer ce qui est comparable Mbappé (19 ans) a marqué son cinquième but (comme Endrick) après avoir joué sa douzième partie de ligue 1 avec le PSG Mais c'est l'OL , pas pareil Les supporters aussi , un match perdu Endrik pas au niveau , Tessmann nul , Coco en baisse de forme Himbert trop jeune Mata trop vieux, Merah trop frêle

OL : Endrick agace déjà

Il vient d arriver les gars on ce calme et 19 ans

