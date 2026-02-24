OM : Weston McKennie première recrue de l'été ?

OK Mais ils nous prêtent Roony Bardghji pendant 2 ans
Oui c'est vrai, il vient d'arriver, tu as raison MAIS le gros problème c'est qu' il va déjà bientôt repartir donc NON vous n'avez pas le temps d'attendre et de se calmer, il doit être performant directement!!
Le PSG n'a pas les moyens d'acheter Yamal
On attend toujours beaucoup d'un grand joueur mais on attend quoi ? Messi est arrivé au PSG en aout 1 er but 14 ième journée le 20 11 2021 2 ième but 23 ième le 06 02 2022 il agaçait ? Pour comparer ce qui est comparable Mbappé (19 ans) a marqué son cinquième but (comme Endrick) après avoir joué sa douzième partie de ligue 1 avec le PSG Mais c'est l'OL , pas pareil Les supporters aussi , un match perdu Endrik pas au niveau , Tessmann nul , Coco en baisse de forme Himbert trop jeune Mata trop vieux, Merah trop frêle
Il vient d arriver les gars on ce calme et 19 ans
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|54
|23
|17
|3
|3
|52
|19
|33
|52
|23
|17
|1
|5
|44
|20
|24
|45
|23
|14
|3
|6
|37
|23
|14
|40
|23
|12
|4
|7
|48
|31
|17
|37
|23
|11
|4
|8
|36
|31
|5
|37
|23
|10
|7
|6
|37
|35
|2
|34
|23
|10
|4
|9
|39
|30
|9
|34
|23
|10
|4
|9
|38
|36
|2
|32
|23
|8
|8
|7
|32
|36
|-4
|31
|23
|8
|7
|8
|33
|27
|6
|30
|23
|8
|6
|9
|31
|34
|-3
|29
|23
|8
|5
|10
|22
|28
|-6
|26
|23
|6
|8
|9
|20
|29
|-9
|24
|23
|6
|6
|11
|30
|43
|-13
|23
|23
|5
|8
|10
|27
|40
|-13
|17
|23
|4
|5
|14
|17
|33
|-16
|17
|23
|4
|5
|14
|22
|40
|-18
|13
|23
|3
|4
|16
|22
|52
|-30
🚨 Excl - Weston #McKennie has been approached by several european clubs in the last weeks (Inter, ASRoma, ACMilan, AstonVilla, OM), but his priority is staying at #Juventus, which are confident to keep him. Expected a meeting at the beginning of March to try to close the renewal
🚨 Excl. - Weston #McKennie is one step away to extend his contract with #Juventus. Ready an important increase in salary to €4,2M/year + bonuses to close the deal. #transfers