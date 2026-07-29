OM : Rulli à Manchester City, c'est presque fait

ok...
c est surtout si DZ avait tenu ses objectifs, au final facile a atteindre. 8em de LDC et podium de l1, on en serait pas la, et on dirait que Longoria est vraiment bon
whaouu. quelle vanne ! champion
Rhooo Serge, quand même, tu tentes de faire de la repartie maintenant mais tu te débrouilles pas très bien, c est maladroit car c est pas très drôle comme sujet Serge, reprends toi en main
Tu ne sais dire qu une seule phrase, tu serais pas buzz l éclair ? Moi y a un truc que je dis souvent « champions project phase 27 » et j y crois 💪
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loading
🚨🩵 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City want Geronimo Rulli as new backup goalkeeper to replace James Trafford. Argentinian GK understood to be keen on the move; Olympique Marseille aware of interest, #MCFC on it.