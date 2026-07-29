OM : Rulli à Manchester City, c'est presque fait

OM : Rulli à Manchester City, c'est presque fait

OM29 juil. , 23:00
parCorentin Facy
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A un an de la fin de son contrat, Geronimo Rulli est sur le départ de l’OM. Contre toute attente, le gardien argentin est pressenti pour signer à Manchester City, qui cherche une doublure à Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Il y a parfois des transferts que personne n’avait pu imaginer ni pronostiquer et celui à venir de Geronimo Rulli fait clairement partie d’entre eux. En fin de contrat avec l’Olympique de Marseille en juin 2027, le gardien argentin est sur le départ. Ce n’est une surprise pour personne. Ce qui l’est davantage, c’est sa destination probable. Alors que Boca Juniors le courtisait, le vice-champion du monde 2026 est fortement pressenti pour signer… à Manchester City.
Selon les informations de Fabrizio Romano, le vice-champion d’Angleterre a choisi Rulli pour succéder à James Trafford en tant que doublure de Gianluigi Donnarumma la saison prochaine. Le gardien de l’Olympique de Marseille a été informé de l’intérêt de Manchester City et a rapidement donné son accord pour rejoindre la Premier League. L’OM est aussi au courant de la volonté de Manchester City de recruter le gardien argentin. Il va maintenant falloir que les deux clubs s’entendent sur le montant du transfert, mais cela ne devrait pas poser de réel souci alors que Rulli est estimé à seulement 6 millions d’euros.

City veut Rulli en doublure de Donnarumma 

Deux ans après son arrivée à Marseille en provenance de l’Ajax Amsterdam pour 4 millions d’euros, Geronimo Rulli, qui a fortement contribué à la 2e place de l’OM en 2024-2025, pourrait donc signer pour le plus grand défi de sa carrière à 34 ans en rejoignant Manchester City. Pour lui succéder, les dirigeants olympiens, qui ont anticipé ce scénario probable depuis plusieurs semaines, songent très fortement à Guillaume Restes. Cela tombe bien, l’espoir français de Toulouse (21 ans) est enthousiaste à l’idée de rallier la Provence lors de ce mercato estival.

Lire aussi

OM : Guillaume Restes donne son accord à MarseilleOM : Guillaume Restes donne son accord à Marseille
L'OM tente un coup génial pour remplacer RulliL'OM tente un coup génial pour remplacer Rulli
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Derniers commentaires

OM : Paixao ou Gouiri, Genesio sait la triste vérité

ok...

OM : Paixao ou Gouiri, Genesio sait la triste vérité

c est surtout si DZ avait tenu ses objectifs, au final facile a atteindre. 8em de LDC et podium de l1, on en serait pas la, et on dirait que Longoria est vraiment bon

L’OM a déniché une nouvelle pépite belge

whaouu. quelle vanne ! champion

Aucune recrue en attaque, le pari fou du PSG

Rhooo Serge, quand même, tu tentes de faire de la repartie maintenant mais tu te débrouilles pas très bien, c est maladroit car c est pas très drôle comme sujet Serge, reprends toi en main

OM : Paixao ou Gouiri, Genesio sait la triste vérité

Tu ne sais dire qu une seule phrase, tu serais pas buzz l éclair ? Moi y a un truc que je dis souvent « champions project phase 27 » et j y crois 💪

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1Olympique Marseille logo
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2Olympique Lyonnais logo
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3Brest logo
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4Lens logo
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6Nice logo
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7Paris Saint Germain logo
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16Troyes logo
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