EdF : Kanté ne voulait pas jouer avec la France

Si mais uniquement en all inclusive 5 étoiles
Mdr 🤣🤣 "sauvé" tu veux dire volé !! Il a rien sauvé cet escroc !
Le voleur ???? On m aurait menti ???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
En combien de minutes bourricot ?653 minutes ! Je t’évite de chercher tu n’en serais pas capable 🤣
Bah non, on le sait qu'il n'y a plus de thunes, on fera comme vous la saison dernière, vendre et recruter a bon prix en espérant de bonnes pioches. Pour ça je fais confiance aux nouveaux dirigeants et le principal pour l'instant c'est réduire la masse salariale
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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“N’Golo Kanté wanted to represent Mali, not France 😳, to honor his father’s roots. We convinced him he’d win the World Cup with France. At Chelsea, he even gave his Mini Cooper to his parents at the village and bought another when his teammate make fun of him.” — Jamie Vardy