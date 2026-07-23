EdF : Kanté ne voulait pas jouer avec la France

EdF : Kanté ne voulait pas jouer avec la France

Equipe de France23 juil. , 10:00
parHadrien Rivayrand
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L'équipe de France a eu de la chance dans son histoire de compter un joueur comme N'Golo Kanté. Pourtant, le milieu de terrain tricolore aurait pu jouer pour le Mali.
L’équipe de France n’aura pas remporté la Coupe du monde 2026 en Amérique du Nord et aura laissé quelques regrets à ses supporters et observateurs. N’Golo Kanté n’a, par exemple, pas disputé la moindre minute lors de la compétition.
Didier Deschamps comptait surtout sur lui comme un cadre du vestiaire, même si le public tricolore aurait apprécié le voir fouler la pelouse afin de défendre une dernière fois les couleurs de l’équipe de France. Quoi qu’il en soit, Kanté restera l’une des plus grandes légendes des Bleus. Pourtant, le milieu de terrain aurait pu connaître un tout autre destin à en croire les dernières révélations de Jamie Vardy, son ancien coéquipier à Leicester.

Kanté a failli échappé à la France 

Lors d’un live, l’attaquant anglais a en effet révélé qu’il avait, avec plusieurs partenaires, convaincu le joueur français de représenter la France plutôt que le Mali : « C’est l’une des personnes les plus gentilles que je connaisse. (...) Vous savez aussi un truc de fou ? Il voulait représenter le Mali pour honorer ses racines paternelles. Nous l’avons convaincu qu’il gagnerait la Coupe du monde avec la France. »

Lire aussi

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Le moins que l’on puisse dire, c’est que l’attaquant britannique avait vu juste puisque, quelques mois plus tard, N’Golo Kanté remportait effectivement la Coupe du monde 2018 en Russie avec les Bleus. Il aura été l’un des grands artisans du sacre français et aura définitivement marqué l’histoire de la sélection.
À 35 ans, reste désormais à savoir si le natif de Paris décidera ou non de poursuivre l’aventure avec l’équipe de France. Zinedine Zidane prendra prochainement les commandes des Bleus et aura lui aussi des choix importants à effectuer.
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Derniers commentaires

OL : Textor a volé 50 millions, l’accusation tombe

Si mais uniquement en all inclusive 5 étoiles

OL : Textor a volé 50 millions, l’accusation tombe

Mdr 🤣🤣 "sauvé" tu veux dire volé !! Il a rien sauvé cet escroc !

OL : Textor a volé 50 millions, l’accusation tombe

Le voleur ???? On m aurait menti ???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

OL : Openda à Lyon, le coup tordu de la Juventus

En combien de minutes bourricot ?653 minutes ! Je t’évite de chercher tu n’en serais pas capable 🤣

OM : Florian Thauvin de retour, c'est validé

Bah non, on le sait qu'il n'y a plus de thunes, on fera comme vous la saison dernière, vendre et recruter a bon prix en espérant de bonnes pioches. Pour ça je fais confiance aux nouveaux dirigeants et le principal pour l'instant c'est réduire la masse salariale

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