City : Reijnders fonce en Arabie Saoudite, Enzo Fernandez pour le remplacer ?

City : Reijnders fonce en Arabie Saoudite, Enzo Fernandez pour le remplacer ?

Premier League13 août , 16:45
parGuillaume Conte
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Valeur sure de Manchester City la saison dernière, Tijjani Reijnders fait les frais du changement d’entraineur chez les Sky Blues.
Enzo Maresca ne va pas s’opposer à son départ, et le club anglais a reçu une offre difficile à décliner. Arrivé il y a un an du Milan AC pour 54 ME, le Néerlandais va signer en Arabie saoudite pour 60 ME.
Le club d’Al-Qadsiah, qui compte des joueurs comme Retegui, Otavio, Weigl, Casteels et El Karouani dans ses rangs, finalise l’arrivée de Reijnders actuellement, affirme le journaliste Ben Jacobs. Une rentrée d’argent copieuse en vue pour Manchester City, qui pourrait dès lors mettre le paquet pour recruter un certain Enzo Fernandez, en partance de Chelsea et à qui le Real Madrid a fermé la porte sous le nez.
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