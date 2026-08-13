City : Reijnders fonce en Arabie Saoudite, Enzo Fernandez pour le remplacer ?

On ne retient jamais un joueur qui partir.
C'est marrant les simples d'esprit comme toi. Ça ne comprends rien et ça ne voit que la "réalité" que leur noisette de cerveau arrive à créer. Avec toi, simplet, je ne discutes pas et ne discuterai pas. Ça serait comme essayer de raisonner un aliéné d'un asile. C'est peine perdue, il n'en est pas capable. Toi c'est pareil, petit poussin. N'hésites pas à me répondre pour que je t'explique encore à quel point tu es débile. Bisous mon paillasson.
Un p'tit but juste avant, ça aide !
🤣 voila voila ...
20 M€ c'est bien payé
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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Al-Qadsiah reach a verbal agreement with Manchester City in the region of €60m. Reijnders still needs to agree terms.⬇️
Al-Qadsiah closing in on a deal to sign Tijjani Reijnders. Advanced and positive talks ongoing for a package in region of €60m. Optimism the deal will happen. Reijnders viewed as a world class and peak age player by Qadsiah, who are keen to strengthen in midfield ahead of their