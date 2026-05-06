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PSG : Les Parisiens mettent déjà le feu à Munich

PSG06 mai , 16:20
parCorentin Facy
1
A plus de quatre heures du coup d’envoi du match entre le PSG et le Bayern Munich ce mercredi soir, les supporters parisiens présents en Allemagne mettent déjà une ambiance de folie.
Le Paris Saint-Germain joue pour disputer une seconde finale de Ligue des Champions consécutive ce mercredi sur la pelouse du Bayern Munich. Une affiche attendue par toute la planète football après l’exceptionnel 5-4 du match aller en faveur des hommes de Luis Enrique. Comme toujours en coupe d’Europe, les supporters parisiens ont répondu présent en déplacement.

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Ils seront quasiment 4.000 à encourager les coéquipiers d’Ousmane Dembélé à l’Allianz Arena ce mercredi soir. En attendant, les supporters du PSG mettent le feu dans les rues de Munich. A plus de quatre heures du coup d’envoi, plusieurs cortèges de supporters ont déjà lancé les hostilités dans le respect et la bonne humeur en multipliant les chants à la gloire du club de la capitale. De quoi faire gentiment monter la température avant le choc de ce soir prévu à 21 heures.

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Derniers commentaires

OM : Le Vélodrome est furieux, Benatia va adorer

Ou pas😂😂😂

PSG : Les Parisiens mettent déjà le feu à Munich

Tant que ça reste dans cet état d'esprit 👍

OL : Manchester United veut Afonso Moreira

Entièrement d'accord avec toi irremplaçable et comme tu le dit sur 40 on va donner 10 M au sporting 8 pour le % et 2 pour sa formation

Bayern-PSG : Vers un nouveau 5-4, il annonce la couleur

Épargne nous tes certitudes de comptoir... Ce évite le ridicule, tu avais annonce 4-1 pour Liverpool et à la fin Paris a gagné 2 à 0... 😂🤣😂

Bayern-PSG : Vers un nouveau 5-4, il annonce la couleur

Bayern qualifié 👍

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
70312245702743
2
Lens
64312047613328
3
O. Lyonnais
60321868523418
4
LOSC Lille
58321778513516
5
Rennes
56321688564610
6
Monaco
54321661056488
7
O. Marseille
533216511594415
8
Strasbourg
46311371150419
9
Lorient
42321012104449-5
10
Toulouse
41321181345450
11
Paris
41321011114447-3
12
Brest
3831108134151-10
13
Angers SCO
343297162746-19
14
Le Havre
3232614123043-13
15
Nice
3132710153658-22
16
Auxerre
2832610163043-13
17
Nantes
233258192951-22
18
Metz
163237223272-40

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