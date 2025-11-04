ICONSPORT_274476_0193

PSG : Désiré Doué fait pleurer la Turquie

PSG04 nov. , 17:40
parGuillaume Conte
3
Désiré Doué a remporté un prix de prestige bien que blessé actuellement. L'ailier du PSG a été élu Golden Boy, soit le meilleur jeune joueur européen. 
Transféré de Rennes au Paris SG à l’été 2024, Désiré Doué est tranquillement monté en puissance tout au long de la saison. Très peu utilisé par Luis Enrique au départ, l’international français a ensuite trouvé sa place dans la ligne d’attaque du PSG. Au point d’être plus qu’un joker au printemps, quand Paris est allé chercher tous les titres possibles, y compris en finale de la Ligue des Champions avec un but décisif. 
Cette progression à seulement 20 ans, lui vaut d’être élu ce mardi 4 novembre en Italie Golden Boy 2025. La traditionnelle récompense permettant de mettre en avant les meilleurs jeunes joueurs de la planète revient ainsi pour la quatrième fois à un joueur français. Il succède ainsi à Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial et Kylian Mbappé. 
Bien évidemment, Lamine Yamal aurait été le grand favori pour ce titre, lui qui a marché sur la Liga la saison dernière à seulement 17 ans. Mais le règlement interdit à un joueur déjà sacré d’être de nouveau candidat pour sa tranche d’âge, ce qui a exclu l’ailier espagnol de cette récompense. 
Résultat, Désiré Doué devance deux internationaux turcs très prometteurs. Kenan Yildiz qui met le feu avec la Juventus ces deux dernières saisons à seulement 20 ans, et le grand espoir du Real Madrid Arda Guler, qui se fait sa place à la Casa Blanca. 
Le vote a été effectué par des journalistes experts européens avec cinq joueurs à classer parmi les nominés. 
3
Derniers commentaires

OL : Tanner Tessmann se fait incendier à Lyon

Il va reprendre, deux matchs bons et ca sera oublié

PSG - Bayern Munich : les compos (21h00 sur Canal+ Foot)

Personne oblige à squatter les réseaux parisiens

PSG - Bayern Munich : les compos (21h00 sur Canal+ Foot)

On ne part pas du tout gagnant dans ces conditions c'est certain et ce serait déjà beau de leur tenir tête.

PSG - Bayern Munich : les compos (21h00 sur Canal+ Foot)

On préserve Neves c'est bien par contre je vais prier très fort pour Dembouz....

OL : Plus fort que Greenwood et Panichelli, ce Lyonnais épate

Greenwood c est 49 matchs. 30 buts et 9 passes dec

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
241173121912
2
O. Marseille
2211713251114
3
Lens
221171317107
4
LOSC Lille
2011623231310
5
Monaco
201162323176
6
O. Lyonnais
201162316124
7
Strasbourg
191161422166
8
Nice
171152416160
9
Toulouse
151143417152
10
Rennes
151136218171
11
Paris
14114251820-2
12
Le Havre
13113441216-4
13
Brest
10112451418-4
14
Angers SCO
1011245815-7
15
Nantes
9112361017-7
16
Lorient
9112361325-12
17
Metz
8112271026-16
18
Auxerre
711218717-10

Loading