OL : Tyler Morton, l'inquiétante rumeur est confirmée
Tyler Morton - Olympique Lyonnais

OL : Tyler Morton, l'inquiétante rumeur est confirmée

OL26 sept. , 17:00
parCorentin Facy
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Les rumeurs se multiplient au sujet de Tyler Morton, qui ferait l’objet d’un potentiel intérêt de Liverpool. Une information confirmée par Ekrem Konur, certain que les Reds veulent rapatrier l’Anglais.
Transféré en provenance de Liverpool pour seulement 10 millions d’euros à l’été 2025, Tyler Morton a réalisé une première saison convaincante à l’Olympique Lyonnais. Le milieu de terrain anglais s’est imposé comme l’un des meilleurs joueurs de Ligue 1 à son poste, et ses performances ne laissent pas indifférents à travers l’Europe. Comme indiqué par ailleurs, Newcastle, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton ou encore Sunderland et Nottingham Forest suivent avec beaucoup d’attention les matchs de Tyler Morton en Ligue 1.
Son ancien club de Liverpool est également dans le coup. Même si selon le Daily Mail, les Reds ne sont pas réellement intéressés par un retour de leur ancien milieu de terrain, le journaliste Ekrem Konur est lui catégorique. « Liverpool envisage de faire revenir son ancien joueur Tyler Morton » affirme notre confrère, pour qui le club de la Mersey est bien sur les rangs dans l’optique d’un potentiel transfert du milieu de terrain anglais. Reste que depuis son achat par l’OL en 2025 pour 10 millions d’euros, la cote du natif de Wallasey a explosé.

Lire aussi

OL : Liverpool met les choses au clair pour MortonOL : Liverpool met les choses au clair pour Morton
Ce dernier est maintenant estimé à environ 30 millions d’euros par le site Transfermarkt, alors que son contrat avec le club de la capitale des Gaules court jusqu’en juin 2030. Reste maintenant à voir si l’OL, qui a vendu Afonso Moreira et Malick Fofana l’été dernier pour renflouer ses caisses, sera dans le besoin de vendre de nouveau dans un an. Si oui, un départ de Tyler Morton pour Liverpool ou pour un autre club anglais est très fortement envisageable. Et à n’en pas douter, Matthieu Louis-Jean va permettre à l’Olympique Lyonnais de réaliser une très grosse plus-value avec le milieu de terrain de 23 ans.
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Derniers commentaires

Kylian Mbappé blessé, le Real Madrid est fou de rage

On a bien vu la geule du PSG quand Monsieur est parti... Et t'es pas au courant que je suis avant que Moulard arrive, le réal enchainait les ldc.... Comme quoi on peut facilement gagner des trophées sans ce joueur :)

Vente OM : Adidas prévenu d’un changement massif

Dur à comprendre autant d écart

Il fait paniquer l'OL, Fonseca lui offre une nouvelle chance

C'est pour lui que certains veulent voir Tagliafico partir...

PSG : Le futur stade repoussé à la Saint-Glinglin

Bref comme depuis au moins 2 ans c'est pas près d'avancer

PSG : Il met la Belgique sur les fesses, Luis Enrique reçoit un ordre

Il va vite faire oublier barcola !!!! Moi aussi je crois fort en lui.

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ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
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Monaco
135410835
2Olympique Lyonnais logo
O. Lyonnais
1153201028
3Paris logo
Paris
115320835
4LOSC Lille logo
LOSC Lille
105311844
5Rennes logo
Rennes
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Paris Saint Germain
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Angers SCO
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Strasbourg
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Le Mans
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5512279-2
14Nice logo
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Lens
45113990
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Troyes
45113411-7
17Olympique Marseille logo
O. Marseille
3510478-1
18Le Havre logo
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2502347-3

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