OL : Tyler Morton, l'inquiétante rumeur est confirmée

Ekrem KONUR @ Ekremkonur

🚨#EXCL - A massive winter transfer battle is brewing for Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell! As contract talks stall, Man United lead the race, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Juventus also targeting a £20M–£25M January move. @SportowyNet @Ekremkonur 🔗sportowy.net/2026/09/26/cry…