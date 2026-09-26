OL : Tyler Morton, l'inquiétante rumeur est confirmée

On a bien vu la geule du PSG quand Monsieur est parti... Et t'es pas au courant que je suis avant que Moulard arrive, le réal enchainait les ldc.... Comme quoi on peut facilement gagner des trophées sans ce joueur :)
Dur à comprendre autant d écart
C'est pour lui que certains veulent voir Tagliafico partir...
Bref comme depuis au moins 2 ans c'est pas près d'avancer
Il va vite faire oublier barcola !!!! Moi aussi je crois fort en lui.
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|2
|8
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|10
|0
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|9
|9
|0
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
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