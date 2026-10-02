OM : Richard dit oui à la Fiorentina pour un transfert

OM : Richard dit oui à la Fiorentina pour un transfert

OM
parGuillaume Conte
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L’OM a donné son feu vert à la Fiorentina pour la vente de Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, qui ne sera pas retenu en raison de son encombrant salaire. La Juventus suit aussi ce dossier de près.
Le ton est donné pour le mercato hivernal de l’OM. Aucun joueur ne sera intouchable, et il y a peu de chances de voir des recrues débarquer en force. Les dirigeants ont déjà fait savoir que, malgré la cure d’amincissement effectuée cet été, les résultats n’avaient pas été à la hauteur sur le plan financier pour avoir l’autorisation de la DNCG de recruter, même un joker ou un joueur libre.
Plusieurs joueurs qui devaient partir n’ont finalement pas quitté l’OM. Pour différentes raisons. Igor Paixao et Nayef Aguerd sont restés alors que la direction avait validé leur départ, et il en est de même pour Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Le Danois fonçait vers Newcastle avant de faire demi-tour, et il n’a ensuite pas vu la Juventus faire l’offre pour le faire venir. Resté à l’OM, où il possède l’un des plus gros salaires du club, le milieu de terrain de 31 ans est déjà annoncé sur le départ pour cet hiver.

La Fiorentina, en difficulté, le veut cet hiver

La Juventus l’apprécie toujours autant, mais c’est la Fiorentina qui pourrait passer à l’action cet hiver. Selon les informations d’Ekrem Konur, le club toscan surveille Pierre-Emile Højbjerg et a déjà été informé que l’OM ne le retiendrait pas en cas de belle offre. L’idée pour Stéphane Richard ne sera pas forcément de recevoir un énorme chèque pour un joueur d’expérience, mais plutôt de se séparer de son encombrant salaire, qui fait grimper la masse salariale.
De quoi permettre aux clubs italiens de flairer la bonne affaire, même si le natif de Copenhague a aussi montré l’été dernier qu’il n’irait pas n’importe où. Et après s’être maintenue de justesse la saison dernière, la Viola continue de fréquenter le bas de tableau de Serie A, avec une seule victoire en cinq matchs. Un parcours qui n’est certes pas pire que celui de l’OM actuellement, mais qui n’est pas vraiment incitatif pour Pierre-Emile Højbjerg non plus.
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Derniers commentaires

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Autant jen sais rien ,plus j'irais pas jusqu'a la, deja le FN RN est le seul parti a avoir ete fondé par un ancien SS ,et le seul parti a avoir ete condamné pour ca ...

Endrick est chaud pour revenir à l’OL

Ah ouais ahahah🤡💩🏁🏴‍☠️🏴🏳️🚩🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

Pinault lâche 40 ME pour mettre Rennes en Ligue des Champions

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4LOSC Lille logo
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5Rennes logo
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10531189-1
6Paris Saint Germain logo
Paris Saint Germain
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7Angers SCO logo
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14Nice logo
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3510478-1
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