OM : Richard dit oui à la Fiorentina pour un transfert

Relis toi abruti. Tu parles comme tes potes d'Aubervilliers
Pas de soucis moi je suis toujours ouvert au débat, meme si comme souvent c'est souvent stérile
Autant jen sais rien ,plus j'irais pas jusqu'a la, deja le FN RN est le seul parti a avoir ete fondé par un ancien SS ,et le seul parti a avoir ete condamné pour ca ...
Ah ouais ahahah🤡💩🏁🏴☠️🏴🏳️🚩🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Et un certain Désiré Doué, ça vous parle ?
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|2
|8
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|10
|0
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|9
|9
|0
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
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