OM : Enfin une offre sérieuse, et c'est une surprise

OM : Enfin une offre sérieuse, et c'est une surprise

OM29 juin , 18:30
parGuillaume Conte
3
Ajouter comme source préférée sur Google
Les dirigeants marseillais sont désespérés et attendent une première vente pour enfin lancer leur mercato. La solution pourrait venir d’Italie pour un joueur tout juste recruté.
Les noms des joueurs invités à se trouver un nouveau club sont connus à l’OM, mais avec des moyens limités et une obligation de vente, les nouveaux dirigeants marseillais savent que le début du mercato fait grincer les dents. Les ventes de Mason Greenwood ou Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sont très loin d’être en phase de concrétisation. Et selon les informations de Gianluca Di Marzio, la solution pourrait bien venir d’un autre joueur, pas forcément considéré comme sur le départ.

Quel prix pour Hamed Junior Traoré ?

Sans dévoiler les détails de l’opération, l’informateur italien assure que le Genoa a bien avancé dans l’acquisition de Hamed Junior Traoré. Recruté cet été après un prêt avec obligation d’achat en provenance de Bournemouth, le meneur de jeu a été freiné par les blessures, même si son potentiel semblait intéressant. La patience n’étant pas de mise à l’OM plus qu’ailleurs, son avenir se dessine désormais vers la Serie A, qu’il a déjà connue du côté d’Empoli, Sassuolo et Naples. Désormais, le Genoa a proposé un prêt avec option d’achat, pour un montant forcément supérieur à 7 millions d’euros. Sinon, Stéphane Richard ne regarderait probablement même pas une offre plus basse qui lui ferait perdre ainsi immédiatement de l’argent avec l’Ivoirien.
L’offre est en tout cas considérée comme « sérieuse » par Di Marzio, ce qui explique pourquoi l’OM négocie actuellement avec les Rossoblu pour essayer de finaliser la première vente de l’été. Et ce serait tout de même une belle surprise, pour un élément qui n’a pas eu l’occasion de convaincre avec seulement 19 matchs disputés sur la saison 2025-2026.
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Derniers commentaires

OM : Enfin une offre sérieuse, et c'est une surprise

Le pauvre type je pense c est toi !!! Allez comme tous les ans marseille champion d août a novembre 🤭🤭 et essayer pas encore de finir derrière Lens ça fera tâche...😁

OM : Hojbjerg invendable, son salaire fait tout capoter

Sammy : Greenwood touche moins que Hojbjerg. D'après le site Capology (salaires vérifiés) : Hojbjerg : 6,36 M€ brut par an --> 530 000 € brut par mois Greenwood : 5,45 M€ brut par an --> 454 166 € brut par mois.

OM : Hojbjerg invendable, son salaire fait tout capoter

Mais toi depuis 1993 ...c est quoi tes résultats ???😄😄😄 bah juste une l1 .....c est pas terrible en 35 ans pourtant le Qatar était pas la ....... réfléchis avant d écrire...... 🤭🤭

OM : Les fans excédés, le nouveau maillot fait polémique

tu peux te casser sinon.... tu manqueras pas. enfin peut etre a ton gourou , juste pour ta thune....

OM : Hojbjerg invendable, son salaire fait tout capoter

Mon pauvre non j ai connu le PSG ginola weah roche guerin valdo etc 5 demi de suite coupe d europe ! ...allez mon petit bonne .....c3🤭

Om Hojbjerg Invendable Son Salaire Fait Tout Capoter

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats

Regular Season

ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
O. Marseille
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2
O. Lyonnais
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3
Brest
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4
Lens
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5
Toulouse
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6
Nice
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7
Paris Saint Germain
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8
Rennes
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9
Strasbourg
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10
LOSC Lille
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11
Angers SCO
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12
Le Havre
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13
Auxerre
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14
Paris
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15
Monaco
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16
Troyes
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17
Le Mans
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18
Lorient
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