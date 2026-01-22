OM : Ce joueur de classe mondiale refuse la PL

faut mettre les deux fleches a droite et a gauche
J'ai subi le match ... Je l'ai trouvé tellement looong ... Après j'ai la crève et à 18h45, ça peut jouer 😂
Absolument pas... On fait 1/2 face a Dortmund et on est éliminé alors qu'on fait 5 poteaux face a Dortmund sur les 2 matchs. In fait une bonne saison en 2024...
Pas un match fou à regarder il faut retenir les 3 points on sans contentera.
Bravo l'OL ! Une victoire totalement méritée ! ^^
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|43
|18
|14
|1
|3
|32
|13
|19
|42
|18
|13
|3
|2
|40
|15
|25
|35
|18
|11
|2
|5
|41
|19
|22
|33
|18
|10
|3
|5
|27
|18
|9
|32
|18
|10
|2
|6
|33
|25
|8
|31
|18
|8
|7
|3
|30
|25
|5
|27
|18
|8
|3
|7
|28
|22
|6
|26
|18
|7
|5
|6
|29
|23
|6
|23
|18
|7
|2
|9
|28
|33
|-5
|22
|18
|6
|4
|8
|24
|29
|-5
|22
|18
|6
|4
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|22
|18
|5
|7
|6
|23
|30
|-7
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|24
|32
|-8
|19
|18
|4
|7
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|18
|18
|5
|3
|10
|21
|35
|-14
|14
|18
|3
|5
|10
|17
|30
|-13
|12
|18
|3
|3
|12
|14
|28
|-14
|12
|18
|3
|3
|12
|19
|40
|-21
💙🤍👋🏾 Ethan Nwaneri arrives in Marseille as planned: “William Saliba told me OM is one of the best clubs in the world”. “Roberto De Zerbi is also one of the best coaches in the world”. 📸 @MassiliaZone