OM : Ce joueur de classe mondiale refuse la PL

Ethan Nwaneri

Première recrue de l'Olympique de Marseille en ce mercato hivernal 2026, Ethan Nwaneri aurait pu ne jamais quitter Arsenal pour rejoindre la Canebière, alors que plusieurs clubs de Premier League, dont West Ham, faisaient le forcing pour le récupérer.
La direction de l'OM fait indéniablement un très gros coup sur ce marché des transferts. Pas loin d'être à la hauteur de la venue d'Endrick à l'OL, celle d'Ethan Nwaneri au club de la Canebière est particulièrement alléchante elle aussi. Considéré comme un immense espoir d'Arsenal, voire « un joueur de classe mondiale » par le Daily Mail, le gaucher de 18 ans n'a pas pu bénéficier d'un très gros temps de jeu depuis le début de la saison. La faute à une concurrence très élevée dans un effectif bâti pour remporter la Premier League.
Le mercato hivernal est donc tombé à pic, alors que Pablo Longoria et Medhi Benatia ont pu combler un besoin de concurrence à Mason Greenwood en s'adjugeant ses services. Ethan Nwaneri aurait d'ailleurs pu signer dans un autre club de Premier League plus tôt pendant le mois de janvier, mais il a préféré recaler tout le monde pour privilégier un départ à Marseille.

Ethan Nwaneri a préféré l'OM

C'est en tout cas ce qu'on peut croire des informations d'Alex Crook, selon qui la perspective de disputer la Ligue des champions et les premières places du classement de Ligue 1 a été un élément déterminant dans le choix du joueur, plutôt que de jouer le maintien dans son pays natal.
« Oui, des clubs de Premier League se sont montrés intéressés, mais je pense qu'Arsenal a préféré l'envoyer à l'étranger. West Ham s'était vu refuser une offre plus tôt dans le mercato pour le recruter en prêt et ils ont peut-être estimé qu'aller jouer pour Roberto De Zerbi et disputer la Ligue des champions en deuxième partie de saison était une meilleure option que de se retrouver en lutte pour le maintien », a expliqué le journaliste britannique sur talkSPORT. Le temps dira à Arsenal, Marseille et Nwaneri si ce choix était judicieux...

0
