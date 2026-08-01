Capture d’écran 2026-08-01 à 14.24.53
Photo @kikiramoss

Racisme en Argentine, une vérité inattendue éclate

Foot Mondial01 août , 20:00
parCorentin Facy
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A seulement 17 ans, le jeune ailier de Vélez Kiki Ramos est devenu le premier joueur noir à porter les couleurs de l’Argentine depuis 44 ans il y a quelques jours avec les U17 de l’Albiceleste. L’occasion pour lui de combattre la réputation sulfureuse de l’Argentine dans le monde.
Né à Haïti et adopté par une famille argentine alors qu’il n’avait que huit mois, Kiki Ramos est devenu il y a quelques jours le premier joueur noir à porter le maillot de l’Argentine depuis 44 ans. L’international argentin des U17, auteur de 12 buts avec les jeunes de Vélez cette saison, est une véritable attraction en Argentine, dans un pays que beaucoup considèrent comme raciste après les nombreux dérapages des joueurs de l’équipe première depuis 2022.
On se souvient notamment des propos, en autre, d’Enzo Fernandez après la finale de la Coupe du monde contre l’équipe de France. Mais dans une récente interview, Kiki Ramos a nié les accusations de racisme qui touchent l’Argentine. Selon le joueur originaire de Haïti, tout cela est faux et l’Albiceleste est au contraire très tolérante et ouverte à tous. « Depuis que je suis arrivé en Argentine, je ne me suis jamais senti discriminé. Je ne me suis jamais senti différent des autres. Ceux qui disent que l’Argentine est raciste, ils mentent. Je me sens argentin, c’est un pays magnifique » a confié Kiki Ramos, pour qui il est donc exagéré de qualifier l’Argentine comme un pays raciste.

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Qu’elle le soit ou pas, la sélection incarnée par Lionel Messi est en tout cas l’une des plus controversées du football mondial. Un fossé qui s’est encore creusé récemment lors de la Coupe du monde 2026 durant laquelle l’Argentine a été dans le viseur des observateurs pour de nombreuses polémiques. L’arbitrage, souvent favorable aux hommes de Lionel Scaloni, a notamment posé question tout comme l’attitude de Leandro Paredes et de ses coéquipiers lors de la finale face à l’Espagne.
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Derniers commentaires

PSG : Guéla Doué doublure d'Hakimi, Paris attaque

c'est loin d'etre fait!Doué veut jouer et etre titulaire

PSG : 60 ME ou Godts ne vient pas, l'Ajax fixe les règles du jeu

40-45 pas plus

PSG : 60 ME ou Godts ne vient pas, l'Ajax fixe les règles du jeu

Il y a eu un seisme et la derive des continents s'est accélérée

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Doublure !Non il fera partie des 16 titulaires.il n'y a pas 11 titulaires et des remplaçants.L.E utilise 16 joueurs de base en fonction de l'adversaire

Accord entre l’OM et Kebbal, Paris exige 10 ME

Ca fait quand meme tres low coast de remplacer Greenwood par Kebbal, mais bon.

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats

Regular Season

ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1Olympique Marseille logo
O. Marseille
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2Olympique Lyonnais logo
O. Lyonnais
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3Brest logo
Brest
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4Lens logo
Lens
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5Toulouse logo
Toulouse
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6Nice logo
Nice
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7Paris Saint Germain logo
Paris Saint Germain
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8Rennes logo
Rennes
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9Strasbourg logo
Strasbourg
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10LOSC Lille logo
LOSC Lille
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11Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO
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12Le Havre logo
Le Havre
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13Auxerre logo
Auxerre
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14Paris logo
Paris
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15Monaco logo
Monaco
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16Troyes logo
Troyes
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17Le Mans logo
Le Mans
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18Lorient logo
Lorient
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