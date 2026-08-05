Endrick a craqué, il va encore quitter le Real

🚨#RealMadrid Endrick’s agent is seeking a new club in Europe, with Fenerbahçe among those planned for talks. 📌 He will demand a guarantee of playing time from any loan club, but Fenerbahçe are unlikely to agree. 👀 Fiorentina & Roma remain seriously interested in the

Ekrem KONUR @ Ekremkonur 🚨#RealMadrid AS Roma are closely monitoring Endrick’s situation, planning a loan deal with purchase option and buy‑back clause similar to the Nico Paz model. 📌 The young striker will be assessed by Mourinho in pre‑season, with his goal vs Fiorentina possibly boosting his