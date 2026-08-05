Endrick 4

Endrick a craqué, il va encore quitter le Real

Liga05 août , 20:20
parEric Bethsy
1
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Lucide sur sa situation, Endrick a demandé à quitter le Real Madrid cet été. L’attaquant brésilien n’est absolument pas retenu et son agent discute avec des clubs susceptibles de l’accueillir pour la saison à venir.
Son but inscrit en amical contre la Fiorentina (2-2) samedi n’a pas suffi. De retour suite à son prêt réussi à l’Olympique Lyonnais, Endrick va de nouveau s’éloigner du Real Madrid. Le média Fichajes affirme que le Brésilien a demandé un bon de sortie. L’attaquant de 20 ans souhaite intégrer un projet dans lequel il occuperait un rôle important. A priori, ça ne sera pas le cas sous les ordres de José Mourinho et le Merengue l’a bien compris.

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OL : Endrick encore prêté, Lyon n'en veut plusOL : Endrick encore prêté, Lyon n'en veut plus
Le départ de Gonzalo Garcia à Fulham aurait pu faire de lui la seule doublure de Kylian Mbappé. Sauf que le Real Madrid a jugé nécessaire de payer les 25 millions d’euros de la clause libératoire de Carlos Espi, reléguant une fois de plus Endrick au troisième rang dans la hiérarchie des avants-centres. Pour l’international auriverde, il n’est pas question de rester dans ces conditions, d’où sa demande auprès de ses supérieurs qui ne le retiennent absolument pas. L’ancien joueur de Palmeiras se dirige donc vers un nouveau prêt et son agent a commencé à discuter avec des clubs européens.
En Italie, la Roma et la Fiorentina sont bien intéressées. Tout comme Fenerbahçe qui refuse néanmoins une condition fixée par Endrick. D’après le journaliste Ekrem Konur, le Madrilène réclame la garantie d’obtenir un certain temps de jeu. La piste menant en Turquie a donc peu de chances d’aboutir si les Stambouliotes ne changent pas leur discours. D’autant que l’agent d’Endrick travaille sous pression. Le Real Madrid aurait décidé de ne plus laisser partir son attaquant après le 15 août, soit dans 10 jours. Le compte à rebours a commencé.
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Derniers commentaires

Encore 8 départs et 4 arrivées, ça va valser à l'OL

OL = Équipe de MORTY

Encore 8 départs et 4 arrivées, ça va valser à l'OL

Mais j’espère. En tout cas pour l’instant c’est très faible

Orel Mangala va quitter l'OL dans les 24 heures

Qui ne voudrait pas? 🙂

FIFA : Infantino propose un arrangement douteux au Maroc

Du chantage maintenant , jusqu'ou se rabaissera t il ce sans face ?

FIFA : Infantino propose un arrangement douteux au Maroc

Du chantage maintenant , jusqu'ou se rabaissera t il ce sans face ?

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