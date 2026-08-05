Endrick a craqué, il va encore quitter le Real

OL = Équipe de MORTY
Mais j’espère. En tout cas pour l’instant c’est très faible
Qui ne voudrait pas? 🙂
Du chantage maintenant , jusqu'ou se rabaissera t il ce sans face ?
Du chantage maintenant , jusqu'ou se rabaissera t il ce sans face ?
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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🚨#RealMadrid Endrick’s agent is seeking a new club in Europe, with Fenerbahçe among those planned for talks. 📌 He will demand a guarantee of playing time from any loan club, but Fenerbahçe are unlikely to agree. 👀 Fiorentina & Roma remain seriously interested in the
🚨#RealMadrid AS Roma are closely monitoring Endrick’s situation, planning a loan deal with purchase option and buy‑back clause similar to the Nico Paz model. 📌 The young striker will be assessed by Mourinho in pre‑season, with his goal vs Fiorentina possibly boosting his