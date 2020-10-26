EdF : Paul Pogba le confirme, il ne quitte pas les Bleus

Réagissant à un article du Sun et d'un média en langue arabe, Paul Pogba a fermement démenti avoir décidé de quitter l'équipe de France en raison des propos d'Emmanuel Macron.
Ce lundi, le Sun avait annoncé, en reprenant un site du Moyen-Orient, que le joueur français de Manchester United, scandalisé par les déclarations du Président de la République suite à l'assassinat de Samuel Paty par un terroriste, avait décidé de tourner le dos à l'équipe de France. Comme nous l'indiquions, tout cela était une pure fiction, et Paul Pogba a lui même répondu au tabloïd anglais en barrant l'article en question d'un « unacceptable fake news » qu’il n’y a même pas besoin de traduire. Non Paul Pogba ne stoppe pas sa carrière internationale et Didier Deschamps peut fermement compter sur le joueur des Red Devils cette saison, lequel a également précisé qu'il allait attaquer en justice le Sun. En attendant, l'article du Sun a circulé sur toute la planète via les réseaux sociaux avec souvent des commentaires peu aimables avec la France.
So The Sun did it again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and in a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @emmanuelmacron @equipedefrance