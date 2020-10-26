EdF : Paul Pogba le confirme, il ne quitte pas les Bleus

Dans : Equipe de France.

Réagissant à un article du Sun et d'un média en langue arabe, Paul Pogba a fermement démenti avoir décidé de quitter l'équipe de France en raison des propos d'Emmanuel Macron.

Ce lundi, le Sun avait annoncé, en reprenant un site du Moyen-Orient, que le joueur français de Manchester United, scandalisé par les déclarations du Président de la République suite à l'assassinat de Samuel Paty par un terroriste, avait décidé de tourner le dos à l'équipe de France. Comme nous l'indiquions, tout cela était une pure fiction, et Paul Pogba a lui même répondu au tabloïd anglais en barrant l'article en question d'un « unacceptable fake news » qu’il n’y a même pas besoin de traduire. Non Paul Pogba ne stoppe pas sa carrière internationale et Didier Deschamps peut fermement compter sur le joueur des Red Devils cette saison, lequel a également précisé qu'il allait attaquer en justice le Sun. En attendant, l'article du Sun a circulé sur toute la planète via les réseaux sociaux avec souvent des commentaires peu aimables avec la France.