Blessure à la cheville pour Mbappé, le verdict tombe déjà

BOSS DES BOSS KYLIAN MAIS PETES MOI LE CUL, JE T'AIME !!!!
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Si elne est cachée comme ta grammaire....Risque pas de la retrouver !
Bravo les Bleus pour cette victoire plus que méritée.
Argentin...quelle honte une telle attente alors que c'est indiscutable
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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11 - 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé has been involved in 11 goals at the 2026 World Cup (8 goals, 3 assists). That's the most by a player in a single edition since 🇩🇪 Gerd Müller in 1970 (10 goals, 3 assists). Productive.