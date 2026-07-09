Blessure à la cheville pour Mbappé, le verdict tombe déjà

Blessure à la cheville pour Mbappé, le verdict tombe déjà

Equipe de France10 juil. , 00:20
parGuillaume Conte
1
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Titulaire, capitaine et encore buteur, Kylian Mbappé a montré une nouvelle fois qu’il portait les Bleus dans cette Coupe du monde.
Même un penalty manqué ne l’a pas déstabilisé et il s’est ensuite repris pour ouvrir le score. Mais à un quart d’heure de la fin, l’attaquant des Bleus s’est assis dans le rond central et a fait le signe d’un changement. Jamais bon signe pour un joueur qui a toujours envie de tout gagner, et de marquer.
Mais sitôt après la rencontre, Didier Deschamps s’est montré très rassurant. « Pour Kylian, c’est un peu la cheville et il ressentait un peu de douleur donc il a laissé sa place. Et Manu un peu de fatigue, et les matchs s’enchainent et ça permet à Warren de jouer », a fait savoir le sélectionneur national pas du tout inquiet pour ses deux joueurs, qui vont avoir désormais quelques jours de repos en attendant les autres quarts de finale sur les trois prochains jours.
« J’ai pris un coup à la cheville mais ça va bien. Et JP était plus apte que moi pour jouer les 15 dernières minutes. C’est bien pour tout le monde », a assuré de son côté l'attaquant du Real Madrid.
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Derniers commentaires

Blessure à la cheville pour Mbappé, le verdict tombe déjà

BOSS DES BOSS KYLIAN MAIS PETES MOI LE CUL, JE T'AIME !!!!

Direction les demies, la France ne laisse aucune chance au Maroc

Au suivant

Samir Nasri placé en garde à vue à Paris

Si elne est cachée comme ta grammaire....Risque pas de la retrouver !

France - Maroc : les compos (22h00 sur M6 et BeIN Sports 1)

Bravo les Bleus pour cette victoire plus que méritée.

CdM 2026 : Mbappé rate un penalty interminable, merci la VAR...

Argentin...quelle honte une telle attente alors que c'est indiscutable

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