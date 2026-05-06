Aucune pression pour Arteta, son avenir est assuré

L'arbitrage 😂😂😂😂🫣
Apres j ai de la place pour l autre mollet a la jambe gauche pour un autre tatouage étoile eiffel 😉😊😊😊💪
Abusé que le jaune ne soit pas annuler pour Samba et remis à Al Tamari, c’est lui qui fait la faute et non Samba
Détend toi mon mignon c'est du second degré. Victoire et qualification des Parisiens !
Mais on kiff a mort ...😍😍🥰 c est fou de se rendre malade juste pour du foot mais MERDE on aime trop ça !!🤪😁😄....allez PANAME on est pas rendu a 23h
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|70
|31
|22
|4
|5
|70
|27
|43
|64
|31
|20
|4
|7
|61
|33
|28
|60
|32
|18
|6
|8
|52
|34
|18
|58
|32
|17
|7
|8
|51
|35
|16
|56
|32
|16
|8
|8
|56
|46
|10
|54
|32
|16
|6
|10
|56
|48
|8
|53
|32
|16
|5
|11
|59
|44
|15
|46
|31
|13
|7
|11
|50
|41
|9
|42
|32
|10
|12
|10
|44
|49
|-5
|41
|32
|11
|8
|13
|45
|45
|0
|41
|32
|10
|11
|11
|44
|47
|-3
|38
|31
|10
|8
|13
|41
|51
|-10
|34
|32
|9
|7
|16
|27
|46
|-19
|32
|32
|6
|14
|12
|30
|43
|-13
|31
|32
|7
|10
|15
|36
|58
|-22
|28
|32
|6
|10
|16
|30
|43
|-13
|23
|32
|5
|8
|19
|29
|51
|-22
|16
|32
|3
|7
|22
|32
|72
|-40
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🚨 Understand Arsenal are planning to offer Mikel Arteta a new contract in the summer. Plan already decided in March regardless of end of the season results. Arteta wants to focus on titles now but in love with Arsenal project and looking forward to talks. Deal on soon. ❤️🤍