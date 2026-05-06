ICONSPORT_365735_0337
Mikel Arteta

Aucune pression pour Arteta, son avenir est assuré

Premier League06 mai , 21:30
parMehdi Lunay
0
Qualifié pour la finale de la Ligue des champions, Arsenal vit une fin de saison aussi stressante qu'excitante. Les Gunners peuvent réaliser le doublé Premier League-C1 ou tout perdre. Mikel Arteta a la confiance de sa direction quoi qu'il arrive.
Etiqueté comme éternel perdant en Angleterre depuis 20 ans, Arsenal peut vivre un destin doré d'ici la fin mai. Le club londonien est proche d'atteindre le toit de l'Europe puisqu'il est qualifié pour la finale de la Ligue des champions. Un sacre en C1 qui peut s'accompagner d'un triomphe national. Si les Gunners gagnent tous leurs matchs en Premier League, ils gagneront le championnat devant Manchester City. Un sans-faute facile sur le papier, beaucoup moins dans la réalité pour une équipe moyenne depuis plusieurs semaines.

Le futur d'Arteta s'écrit à Arsenal

Dans ces conditions, aucun trophée remporté signifierait un échec total et une immense claque pour Mikel Arteta. Avec un tel scénario, le manager espagnol serait-il en danger ? Pas du tout selon le spécialiste du mercato Fabrizio Romano. Sur le réseau social X, il affirme que la direction d'Arsenal est satisfaite de son travail et souhaite continuer avec lui la saison prochaine peu importe l'issue de la saison. Sous contrat jusqu'en 2027 actuellement, Arteta est même fixé depuis mars dernier.
« Il semblerait qu'Arsenal envisage de proposer un nouveau contrat à Mikel Arteta cet été. Cette décision aurait été prise en mars, indépendamment des résultats de fin de saison. Arteta souhaite se concentrer sur les titres pour le moment, mais il est très attaché au projet d'Arsenal et se réjouit des discussions à venir. Un accord devrait être conclu prochainement », a écrit Fabrizio Romano. Le duo infernal Mikel Arteta-Arsenal n'a pas fini de faire mal à toute l'Angleterre.
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Fil Info

06 mai , 21:16
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06 mai , 21:00
OM : Greenwood pousse Beye à bout, l'entraînement arrêté
06 mai , 20:30
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06 mai , 20:08
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06 mai , 20:00
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06 mai , 19:53
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Derniers commentaires

Bayern - PSG : les compos (21h sur Canal+)

L'arbitrage 😂😂😂😂🫣

Bayern - PSG : les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Apres j ai de la place pour l autre mollet a la jambe gauche pour un autre tatouage étoile eiffel 😉😊😊😊💪

Brice Samba privé du choc OM-Rennes (officiel)

Abusé que le jaune ne soit pas annuler pour Samba et remis à Al Tamari, c’est lui qui fait la faute et non Samba

TV : Bayern Munich - PSG, à quelle heure et sur quelle chaîne ?

Détend toi mon mignon c'est du second degré. Victoire et qualification des Parisiens !

Bayern - PSG : les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Mais on kiff a mort ...😍😍🥰 c est fou de se rendre malade juste pour du foot mais MERDE on aime trop ça !!🤪😁😄....allez PANAME on est pas rendu a 23h

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
70312245702743
2
Lens
64312047613328
3
O. Lyonnais
60321868523418
4
LOSC Lille
58321778513516
5
Rennes
56321688564610
6
Monaco
54321661056488
7
O. Marseille
533216511594415
8
Strasbourg
46311371150419
9
Lorient
42321012104449-5
10
Toulouse
41321181345450
11
Paris
41321011114447-3
12
Brest
3831108134151-10
13
Angers SCO
343297162746-19
14
Le Havre
3232614123043-13
15
Nice
3132710153658-22
16
Auxerre
2832610163043-13
17
Nantes
233258192951-22
18
Metz
163237223272-40

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