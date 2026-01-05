L'ASSE refuse deux offres énormes pour Davitashvili

L'ASSE va devoir batailler dur pour monter en Ligue 1 et du côté des dirigeants stéphanois, on est déterminé à ne pas sacrifier des joueurs, même s'ils pouvaient remplir les caisses des Verts.

Les supporters stéphanois sont un peu verts depuis le nul concédé par leur équipe préférée au pays des 24 heures et de la rillette. Car l'unique point pris dans la Sarthe a permis à Reims de passer devant au classement de Ligue 2 et de repousser l'AS Saint-Etienne à la quatrième place. Pour une formation qui pensait marcher sur la L2, et envisage de recruter encore quelques joueurs lors de ce mois de janvier, cela ressemble à un flop. Mais, Ivan Gazidis n'est pas du genre à se laisser abattre, et le patron de Kilmer Sports et de l'ASSE a donc décidé de conserver jusqu'au bout de la saison des joueurs qu'il estime indispensables. Et c'est notamment le cas de Zuriko Davitashvili.

Zuriko Davitashvili est là pour ramener l'ASSE en L1

Si Lucas Stassin déçoit depuis le début de la saison, ce n'est pas la même musique pour Zuriko Davitashvili. L'international géorgien est au niveau attendu, et forcément cela donne des idées à des clubs européens, qui pensent que Zuriko Davitashvili sera tenté de quitter la Ligue 2 dès ce mois de janvier. Cependant, comme l'annonce Geo Team les propriétaires de l'AS Saint-Etienne ne veulent pas entendre parler d'un départ de l'attaquant géorgien. C'est la réponse qui a été faite à Everton et au Benfica, venus aux renseignements pour le joueur estimé à 8 millions d'euros par Transfermarkt. Le média spécialisé dans le football géorgien précise que si l'ASSE est totalement inflexible dans ce dossier, cela contrarie Zuriko Davitashvili et son entourage, qui ne seraient pas du tout contre un transfert avant le 2 février prochain, date de la fin du mercato.