L'ASSE refuse deux offres énormes pour Davitashvili

Faut boycotter tous ces matches exportés
qd on vous dit que c est de la merde ! deja en France y a pas bcp d interet, mais alors au Koweit! ridicule
Ça t'étonnes qu'ils se soient trompés ? ^^ Eric n'a tjrs pas décuvé apparemment.
une tape sur les doigts vilain chenapant! ne recommence plus hein.....
Rien que pour la banderole insultante, il y a de quoi faire alors avec le reste… 😏🇵🇹🇧🇷🇫🇷🇺🇦
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|40
|17
|13
|1
|3
|31
|13
|18
|39
|17
|12
|3
|2
|37
|15
|22
|32
|17
|10
|2
|5
|36
|17
|19
|32
|17
|10
|2
|5
|33
|22
|11
|30
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|17
|8
|30
|17
|8
|6
|3
|29
|24
|5
|24
|17
|7
|3
|7
|26
|21
|5
|23
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|22
|2
|23
|17
|7
|2
|8
|27
|30
|-3
|22
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|20
|-2
|22
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|27
|-4
|19
|17
|4
|7
|6
|20
|29
|-9
|18
|17
|4
|6
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|16
|17
|4
|4
|9
|22
|31
|-9
|14
|17
|3
|5
|9
|16
|28
|-12
|12
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14
|27
|-13
|12
|17
|3
|3
|11
|18
|38
|-20
Loading
🚨 EXCL: Zuriko Davitashvili is on Benfica’s and Everton’s short transfer lists 🔥 Per my information, Benfica and Everton will try to sign Saint-Étienne’s Georgian striker during the January transfer window. 🇵🇹 Understand, Benfica want to complete the Georgian’s transfer at