Rennes revient de très loin, c'était chaud

Victoire arrachée de Rennes contre l’OFI Crête sur le score de 2-1 grâce à un but à la dernière seconde de Aït-Boudlal qui a rattrapé sa bévue de début de match.

Pour son retour en Coupe d’Europe au Roazhon Park, le Stade Rennais recevait un adversaire à sa portée avec l’OFI Crète. Malgré une domination d’entrée de jeu, la douche froide était totale avec le but de la tête de Fountas après une nouvelle bourde défensive d’Ait-Boudlal (10e). La supériorité rennaise se faisait encore plus écrasante, mais en dehors d’une frappe de Nagida sur la barre, les Grecs contenaient bien et ne paniquaient jamais.

L’horloge tournait et malgré les changements et le match à sens unique, personne ne trouvait la mire après plus de 20 tirs. Il fallait justement ce 20e tir pour que le jeune camerounais Nagida trouve la faille d’une frappe splendide du pied gauche au coeur de la surface (1-1, 78e). Une égalisation qui n’était tout d’abord pas suivie d’un deuxième but malgré l’énorme occasion de Dia à la 90e minute. Mais dans une fin de match folle, Ait-Boudlal suivait parfaitement un encore excellent travail de Nagida pour marquer le but vainqueur à la 92e minute.

Un but qui sauvait la soirée rennaise, et permettait à Franck Haise de remporter la première victoire de son histoire en Coupe d’Europe en 17 matchs. L’entraineur rennais, si malheureux avec Nice dans cette compétition, pouvait remercier ses défenseurs.